Watch United States Vs. Cuba CONCACAF Nations League Stream Live: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

The U.S. Men's National Team kicks off the inaugural CONCACAF Nations League competition by hosting 178th-ranked Cuba.

The U.S. Men’s National Team opens the inaugural CONCACAF Nations league with what should be a winnable match against Cuba. The U.S. team is coming off a three-game winless streak, which started with a 1-0 loss to arch-rival Mexico in the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup final, as The Inquisitr reported. After their 1-1 draw with Uruguay in a September 19 friendly, Team USA will now host Cuba, a team ranked 157 places below them on the FIFA world rankings.

In the three-team Group A1 competition, Cuba has already faced Canada twice, losing both games, and now look at the prospect of a third straight defeat in the match that will stream live from Washington, D.C.

To find out how to watch a livestream of the CONCACAF Nations League opener on Friday, pitting the U.S. Men’s National Team against Cuba, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at the 20,000-seat Audi Field in Washington, D.C., on Friday, October 11. That start time will be 6 p.m. CT, 4 p.m. PT.

In Cuba, that start time will also be 7 p.m., Cuban Daylight Time.

In the United Kingdom, kickoff is set for midnight on Saturday, October 12, British Summer Time. Fans in Jamaica and on many other Caribbean islands can catch the livestream starting at 9 p.m. in the Atlantic Standard Time Zone.

The CONCACAF Nations League is modeled on the UEFA Nations League, that played its inaugural group stage in 2018, finishing with the semifinals and final in June (the tournament was won by Portugal). In Europe, the Nations League replaces the occasionally tiresome friendly match schedule with competitive games between top teams; in CONCACAF, the United States is taking a step down.

As The Washington Post reported, in the fall of 2018, Team USA faced high-level competition, albeit in friendly matches, against Colombia, Peru, England, and Italy. This year, that same window is occupied by meaningful games, but against Canada and Cuba, twice each.

Cuba has not defeated the U.S. since 1947, and Team USA holds an overall 10-1-1 record against the team from the island 90 miles off the coast of Florida.

United States Coach Gregg Berhalter. Lachlan Cunningham / Getty Images

Loading...

To watch a free livestream of the United States vs. Cuba 2019 CONCACAF Nations league opening match on Friday, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go, the online streaming service of Fox Sports and FS1, which broadcasts the match on television. Accessing the Fox Sports Go livestream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the United States vs. Cuba match for free without a cable subscription, fans may sign up for a free trial of an internet streaming TV package, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or AT&T TV Now, until recently known as DirecTV Now. All three of those services will require registrants to enter credit card information and will charge a subscription fee. However, they all also offer seven-day free trial periods, allowing fans to watch the Stars and Stripes vs. Leones del Caribe match streamed live at no charge.

In Canada, the OneSoccer platform will provide a livestream, and throughout much of the Caribbean, and in other countries, CONCACAF Go will stream the match live. To see a full list of livestream links for the United States vs. Cuba match, check out Live Soccer TV.