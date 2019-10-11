Jojo Babie’s Mini Dress Is Slipping Off Her Shoulder In Her Newest Instagram Post

Jojo Babie recently shared a revealing photo in a crop top and now she seems to have taken her wardrobe to a different level via her newest update.

The photo shows the model wearing a burnt red mini dress featuring spaghetti straps. She sat a bit sideways in a chair while grabbing her left arm with her right hand. The frock seemed to be falling down since her right strap had rested by her elbow, leaving her major cleavage on display.

Jojo also placed her left hand in between her legs, while giving a coy look. She wore her hair down in a heavy left part, and her curly locks cascaded down her left arm. Her makeup included dark liner on her lower lids as well as purple eyeshadow on her upper lids. She kept things simple with no visible jewelry, and she rocked a light pink manicure. The wall behind the model that served as a plain backdrop was light tan.

The photo was liked by fans and followers more than 19,000 times in the first half-hour of going live on the social media site. Many admirers also took the time to leave a message for Babie in the comments section.

“Somebody call the fire department, cuz this pic is on [fire],” said a fan, punctuating their comment with five fire emoji.

“Red is my favourite colour and you are my favourite Asian girl,” said another fan.

Many followers who responded to Jojo’s captions included flirty messages.

“@jojo_babie how does anyone focus on themself when looking at you,” joked a follower.

“Very gorgeous Babe I wish I could have someone like you as my girlfriend or a wife,” said another follower.

“Love seeing you be successful and making my day better with every post you show,” said a fan.

In addition, Babie shared another update a couple of days ago that was out of the norm. The image, which initially might look like a photo to fans, was actually a drawing of the model by an artist.

The art featured Jojo going topless, as she sat on her knees. The model was depicted wearing a pair of blue pants and white sneakers, while she censored her chest with her curly hair.

The backdrop was very colorful, featuring different colored circles.

The artis WVAUS, who was tagged in the captions, is known for painting Instagram models. His newest update is of Jojo’s painting, but he’s also recently posted artwork depicting Luciana Del Mar and Bruno Rangel Lima.