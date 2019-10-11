‘Jersey Shore’ Star Ronnie Magro And Jen Harley Have Broken Up ‘For Good’

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Ronnie Magro and his on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley may finally have called it quits. The duo has had a tumultuous relationship for well over a year now, all of which has been playing out on the Jersey Shore spinoff. Earlier this month Ronnie and Jen reportedly got into a physical altercation which resulted in Ronnie being tased and arrested by the police. Since then, Jen has been granted a restraining order against the reality star and the two will soon appear in court.

Now it is being reported that the couple has officially called it quits according to Us Weekly. The publication spoke to an insider who knows the couple and the source says that this could be the ending many have felt the pair needs to have happen.

“They are broken up for good,” the insider claimed. “Ronnie’s priority is his daughter, so [he’ll do] whatever he has to do to make sure she’s safe. He’s really aware of what the situation is with Jen. He’s now recognizing that the relationship is probably not healthy for him, Ariana or Jen.”

Ronnie was booked for kidnapping his daughter Ariana but has not yet been officially charged. What exactly happened that night between the couple is still somewhat unknown, but footage appears to show Jen trying to hide from Ronnie, and even attempting to drop her daughter over a fence for safety.

TMZ also shared photos of Jen, who had a massive bruise on her right thigh rumored to have come about during the couple’s October 4 fight. It was also reported that Ronnie chased Jen while holding a knife.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley Breaking Up For Good After Latest Fight https://t.co/QrY8f2a48I — TMZ (@TMZ) October 10, 2019

Fans are not the only folks who have hoped Jen and Ronnie would break up. His co-stars have also been urging him to split with his daughter’s mother ever since the spinoff aired starting in 2017. There have been more bad times than good times between the duo on the reality program and their relationship has stolen much of the show’s attention.

Us Weekly has also reported that the couple who have broken up has not been speaking to each other since the incident. With Jen holding a protective order against Ronnie, it’s been best for the duo to stop communication for the time being, and until court proceedings begin.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Denies Using Knife on Jen, Was Protecting Daughter https://t.co/wEw8MkPwxc — TMZ (@TMZ) October 8, 2019

However, Ronnie’s attorney, Scott E. Leemon, released a statement on behalf of his client that suggests everything that has been said in the media may not be true.

“The reporting of the alleged incident relating to Ronnie Magro yesterday is based upon pure speculation and innuendo. We are currently conducting our own investigation and will have no further comment until that has been concluded.”

Ronnie is said to be in an “ok” state but hasn’t been communicating with many people. Co-star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has admitted that his longtime friend has not been returning text messages at this time.