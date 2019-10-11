Australian Bombshell Tina Louise Flaunts Insane Figure In Lace Lingerie

Tina Louise has attracted millions of users to her Instagram page for a series of reasons. The Australian bombshell not only wows her fans with sultry photos of herself, but she has also made a name for herself for being a tatted up icon and for being an advocate for a plant-based lifestyle.

Regardless of how users find her page, they definitely stay for the photos of her eye-popping figure. On Friday, the 38-year-old stunner took to the popular social media app to share a sizzling snapshot in which she shows off her curves in a skimpy lingerie set that leaves little to the imagination.

The photo shows the model with her side and back to the camera as she poses in a sophisticated living room. Tina Louise is wearing a black two-piece lingerie set in black that boasts a sheer bra with thin straps that go over her shoulders. The bra is see-through with embroidered details in black that gives it a little texture. The bra also features two sets of straps that extend down to her torso.

Tina Louise teamed her bra with a pair of matching underwear bottoms whose thin straps sit high on her sides, helping showcase her wide, full hips. Its thong style puts her booty front and center, especially since she is posing with her back to the onlooker.

Tina Louise is shooting a fierce gaze at the camera from over her right shoulder with her lips parted in a seductive and defiant way. Her short blond hair is styled down in messy waves that give her whole look an edge.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Tina Louise shared with her 2.2 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 14,200 likes within just an hour of being posted. The same time period also brought in upward of 240 comments to the photo, suggesting it will still get a lot more interactions in the coming hours.

Users of the social media platform used this opportunity to shower the model with compliments, praising her beauty and sharing their admiration for the bombshell.

“Stahhhhhhhhp ok keep going. But stahhhhp,” one user wrote, adding a few laughing-crying and fire emoji to the comment.

“I love you for everything you are!”said another user.

As The Inquisitr previously pointed out, Tina Louise had a kick-start on her career when she was named the winner of Australia’s Hottest Bikini Model, a title that she carries to this day.