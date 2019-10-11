Holly Barker Shows Major Cleavage In Plunge Bathing Suit On Instagram

Holly Barker keeps her Instagram fans updated with a steady stream of photos, many of which feature her wearing swimwear. A revealing update from earlier this week on October 8 came from the model who rocked a plunging swimsuit.

The ensemble was off-white with red threading decorating the seams. The two-piece featured thick straps and a very low neckline that put Holly’s chest on display. The swimsuit was so revealing, in fact, that she drew dangerously close to dealing with a wardrobe malfunction. In fact, the photo was too revealing to share here, but those who choose to do so can check out the upload on Holly’s Instagram page.

Barker posed on the ground as she sat at a beach. She bent her left knee and held her legs with her hands. Meanwhile, she extended her right leg out and looked straight at the camera. Holly gave a full pout and wore her hair in loose curls.

Barker notably wore a watch on her left wrist, which was likely by KO Watches since she’s a model for the brand.

This update was liked more than 10,000 times, with fans leaving plenty of compliments in the comments section.

“I love your driftwood beach fort Holly,” said a fan, who noticed the backdrop.

“I don’t see a wedding ring…..so let’s get married,” said another fan.

“You know, artists have tried for centuries to capture the beauty that you possess,” said a follower.

Other fans focused on her caption.

“And what a beautiful beach face you have,” said a follower.

“Love it. A face that could stop clocks. Have a wonderful day,” said another follower.

Fans got another look at the driftwood fort, as Holly previously shared another swimsuit photo that likely caught many of her fans’ attention.

In the Instagram update, Barker wore a small, string bikini. The top was turquoise with vertical strips of white down the center. She posed on the ground again, but this time, she propped up her right knee and placed her right hand on her head.

Loading...

In addition, Holly shared a new photo yesterday that was a departure from swimsuits. The model was spotted in a low-cut white top and a black mini skirt. She posed in front of a red door, as she went barefoot for the shot.

The shirt that she wore featured small, black polka-dots. It had a 1/2-length sleeve with ruffles on the edges. The skirt, on the other hand, had two small slits on the front.

Barker popped her right foot while holding her hands in front of her body. She gave a coy look and rocked pink eyeshadow and dark liner. She wore her hair down in a heavy left part.

This photo received more than 4,000 likes.