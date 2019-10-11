WWE Rumors: Unpopular ‘Hell In A Cell’ Main Event Almost Had A Different Finish

Last Sunday’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view featured Universal Champion and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt in a match for the title. However, the match ended in an unpopular fashion after the champion was disqualified because he brutally assaulted his opponent with several weapons. Given that the match took place inside a Hell in a Cell — which has a history of being a no-disqualification match type — WWE’s decision has been unpopular among fans.

Apparently, things were supposed to end on a different note. As documented by WrestleTalk, the Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer — who rated the match with an abysmal negative two stars — revealed that the WWE had other ideas in mind for the finish prior to the event.

“The original idea for the finish was that Wyatt would take a gimmicked bump off the top of the cage and be unable to continue and the match would be stopped. Then, after it was stopped, he would pop up like Undertaker and take Rollins out with the mandible claw.”

Wyatt taking a bump off the cage would have been a more effective way to end the match without either superstar taking a pinfall or submission loss. In recent months, he’s been portrayed as a dominant monster heel, which is why many critics of Sunday’s match disapproved of him being dominated by Rollins in the cage.

Meltzer’s report has at least provided more information about WWE’s plans going in. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the company always intended on having the match end due to the referee stopping it, but the alternative option as to how to go about it wasn’t knowledge at the time.

In the past, several superstars have fallen from the top of the cage. These stunts are always high risk, so WWE’s decision not to go ahead with their original plan was probably based on wanting to keep Wyatt healthy.

It remains to be seen how WWE go about booking the feud going forward. Regardless of the fans’ negative reception towards the match, the ending more or less confirmed that the company plans to continue booking this feud.

It will also be interesting to see how fans respond to Rollins after his actions in the match. While attacking Wyatt, he received a loud chorus of boos from the crowd, suggesting that a heel turn could be on the cards. Despite being a heel, the crowd have been cheering Wyatt since his return, and Rollins could be a casualty in “The Fiend’s” meteoric rise among the WWE Universe.