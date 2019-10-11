‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Flaunts Baby Bump In Revealing Crop Top

The fitness model shared a snap from earlier in her pregnancy.

Since announcing her pregnancy in July, the “World’s Sexiest Nurse” Lauren Drain, like a true medical professional, has been documenting the changes her body has been going through.

On Friday, the fitness model shared a picture from a photoshoot when she was just 20 weeks pregnant. In the Instagram post, the bombshell opted to go braless in a white, skinny-strapped crop top that put her growing stomach on full display. She also wore a matching maxi skirt and black ankle boots. Lauren accessorized the breezy look with layered, silver necklaces and a delicate bracelet.

The personal trainer styled her long, blond hair in a side part. Her glamorous makeup, which included subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick, enhanced her natural beauty.

Despite looking absolutely radiant, Lauren revealed in the caption that she felt insecure when the photo was taken.

“I have had years of modeling experience but I couldn’t quite figure out how to pose pregnant for the camera without the typical hold my belly pose,” explained the mother-to-be. “I also had it in my head that the 20 lbs I had gained along with the new cellulite was probably super obvious & was feeling vulnerable & struggled with my confidence.”

Lauren added that she was initially disappointed that she hadn’t been able to maintain her muscular physique. She went on to say, however, that she is grateful she has been able to carry her child. The fitness model proceeded to urge expectant mothers to try to appreciate even the more difficult aspects of pregnancy.

Lauren’s fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the stunner.

“You look absolutely fantastic!!! You’re sooooooooo beautiful!!!! Soooooooooo happy for you!!!” praised a passionate follower, adding a string of heart and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“You look even more beautiful during your pregnancy. Glowing!” added a different commenter.

“Pregnancy looks so good on you,” said another.

“Your shape and outfit are beautiful. [You’re] a gorgeous woman. Enjoy it mommy,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Since the time of its upload, the photo has already racked up more than 8,000 likes.

This isn’t the first time that the registered nurse has been open about her struggles with pregnancy. Earlier this month, the beauty took to Instagram to post a photo of herself in a revealing swimsuit that showed some dimpling on her derriere and upper thighs. In the caption, Lauren stated that she gained a significant amount of weight in her first trimester, which caused her to have cellulite. She asserted that cellulite should be normalized and not perceived as an imperfection.

To keep up with Lauren, be sure to check out her Instagram account.