‘Teen Mom’ Star Amber Portwood’s Text Messages Will Be Used Against Her As Prosecutors Build ‘Quite The Case’

Amber Portwood could see her own text messages used against her in court for her upcoming criminal case.

The Teen Mom OG star is facing allegations of domestic battery for assaulting boyfriend Andrew Glennon, and a new report from The Blast found that prosecutors are building a case against her that will include some of Amber’s own communications. The celebrity news outlet obtained court documents from Indiana prosecutors showing that they plan to use “two texts with explanations” in the case against her.

As the report added, prosecutors seem to be building a well-documented case against the reality television star.

“Prosecutors seem to be building quite the case against Portwood. They recently entered ’emails, audio’ and video into the court record,” the report noted. “They will be using the messages and other documents against Portwood in court. Prosecutors previously listed evidence as audio from the July 5 incident incident [sic] with her boyfriend, Andrew Glennon.”

Amber is purportedly accused of threatening and attacking Glennon while he was holding the couple’s 1-year-old son.

The reported charges have left Amber’s relationship with MTV in limbo. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the network did not immediately cut ties with Portwood (as it did with Jenelle Evans after allegations this summer that her husband killed the family dog), and instead sent cameras to film her court hearing. Many of Amber’s Teen Mom OG co-stars were also in attendance at the hearing.

Andrew Glennon has also come under the spotlight amid the allegations, according to a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. The site claimed that Glennon was “ambushed” by producers in order to bring the legal drama to viewers.

“[A producer] called Andrew and asked if they could come and film at the house,” the report noted. “It was messed up though because Andrew had no idea they were going to call, and as soon as he answered the phone, they told him that the call was being recorded to be used for the show, so he had no heads-up or anything.”

Glennon has remained in Indiana amid the legal proceedings, but a report from The Inquisitr noted that he is attempting to move back to California and wants to bring their son with him. Amber is trying to stop the move, the report noted.

In a televised Teen Mom OG reunion, Amber claimed that Andrew had already moved on and was with another woman. The hand of a woman was seen in one of Andrew’s Instagram pictures, but he said that the woman was not a romantic interest.