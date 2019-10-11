Simone Biles Dazzles In Sapphire Blue Bikini

Simone Biles is making major headlines right now. The Olympic gymnast recently won her fifth all-around title, and the 22-year-old now comes with 16 Olympic gold medals under belt. A recent competition in Stuttgart, Germany, propelled the star back to front-page news. Given the competition faced in Olympic championships, Simone’s recent achievement really is a feat.

Simone doesn’t update her Instagram all that often. The star did hit the beach in a bikini and Daisy Dukes recently, but the account has mostly been showcasing her career since then. Simone does, however, take to her Instagram stories, where content remains live for no more than 24 hours.

Earlier today, Simone posted some photos. Fans likely honed in on the image of Simone looking happy as can be in a swimming pool. The athlete didn’t indicate when her photo dated back to, although she did appear to have reposted it as a story from friend Caitlyn Elizabeth — the image doesn’t appear live on Caitlyn’s Instagram.

Simone was looking sensational. The star was rocking a one-shouldered and sapphire blue bikini with a cheeky underboob-flashing, although the snap was nowhere near provocative. The star’s killer muscles were on show, with text in the image also mentioning Simone’s recent win.

Simone definitely seemed relaxed in the snap. She was propping herself up against the pool’s edge, with fans seeing her strong arms handle the challenge with ease. The brunette delivered a giant grin as she looked at the camera from behind a pair of shades, with her body finding itself sandwiched between the text — it looked like friend Caitlyn was finding Simone an inspiration.

Simone’s fierce physique may turn heads wherever she goes, but the star herself hasn’t always received compliments. As U.S. News reports, Simone was body-shamed by a coach, with the media outlet quoting words Simone overhead while she was training.

“You know why she crashed? Because she’s too fat, that’s why. How does she expect to compete like that? Maybe if she didn’t look like she’d swallowed a deer, she wouldn’t have fallen.”

Simone then detailed her reaction.

“I started crying right then and there, because it’s like — you work so hard, you never want to hear something like that, especially going through puberty at like 15 years old. But from there on out, it just made me love my body and who I am.”

Simone does seem to be going places. Fans wishing to see more of the star and her career should follow her Instagram account. Simone has 3.5 million followers.