Lori Harvey Flaunts Her Killer Bikini Figure In New Instagram Snaps

Lori Harvey seemingly loves to keep her fans buzzing and wondering, but she didn’t leave them guessing over much in her latest Instagram post. The model shared a pair of photos showing her wearing a revealing bikini while vacationing in Mexico, and her followers went wild over this one.

On Thursday, Harvey posted the duo of snapshots on Instagram and noted in the geotag that she was in Cancun. Lori had her long, dark hair swept over her head for the first shot. In the second, she tousled the gentle waves with one hand.

The 22-year-old, who is the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, wore an anklet, a belly chain, and one chunky bracelet as accessories. She was barefoot with white polish on her toenails, and she sat on a bench or ledge as she posed for the camera.

Harvey wore an animal-print bikini that was the perfect option for showcasing her hourglass figure. As Lori primped for the camera, she flaunted her curvy hips and busty assets along with her flat tummy.

Lori glanced seductively toward the camera in the first photo and had her eyes closed and her head tilted upward in the second snap. The model, who has been rumored to be romantically involved with Sean “Diddy” Combs, created quite the stir with this look.

Harvey has 1.3 million followers on Instagram, and they did not hesitate to show their love for this bikini ensemble. In just under 24 hours, nearly 170,000 people had liked Lori’s sexy look. In addition, more than 1,300 people commented.

Model Ashley Graham showed her love for Lori’s vibe, as did Jordyn Woods. By the looks of the comment section on this Instagram post, they had a lot of company.

“Girl crush,” admitted one of Lori’s followers.

“People really be this fine,” questioned another Harvey fan.

“Ooh ok I see the hype now,” admitted someone else.

As The Inquisitr has previously shared, there have been rumors swirling that Harvey is pregnant with Diddy’s child. Given this set of bikini snaps, it looks as if Lori might be suggesting that it’s time to put those rumors to rest. The two have played coy regarding whether they are even actually dating, and followers would be hard-pressed to find any baby bump in these photos.

No matter what the future holds for Lori Harvey in terms of her romantic life, it’s clear that she has a lot of love coming from her fans on Instagram. It’s not uncommon for her to flaunt her insane physique in sultry shots just like these, but this saucy bikini look definitely got people’s pulses racing.