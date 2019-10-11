Ashley Graham Flaunts Her Famous Curves In ‘Racy Lacy Bodysuit’ For Hot New Update

Ashley Graham is busy gestating a baby, but that doesn’t mean that she has slowed down from her business ventures. The model has been keeping her legion of Instagram fans updated on what she been up to, and this includes her pregnancy and work life.

Earlier this week, the American Beauty Star host took to the popular social media app to share a work-related post in which she rocks sexy lingerie that she has designed herself. The photo shows the 31-year-old stunner sitting in a bed with her back to the camera as she wears a black “racy lacy bodysuit” that she designed “just for you.” The piece features a cut-out in the back where a thin strap crisscrosses, adding a delicate detail. The suit also boasts a double adjustable set of straps that go over her shoulders, crossing in the upper back.

It is hard to tell whether this is throwback or recent photo given that she has her back to the viewers. According to the tag added to the photo and her caption, those interested in purchasing the item can do so via Addition Elle. Fans of Graham can also enjoy a 30 percent discount by entering her special code, she further detailed in the caption.

The post — which Graham shared with her 9.2 million Instagram followers — garnered more than 404,000 likes within about a day since being posted. The same time frame also brought in upwards of 1,100 comments on the photo, proving to be a success with her fans. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to wash Graham with their compliments, while sharing their admiration for her.

“I want ur bod,” on user said.

“My guy would like that!do u make in size8/10 and where to buy?” asked another fan.

“Woow that stunning body,” a third fan raved.

Loading...

Graham announced in August that she and husband Justin Ervin were expecting a baby. Since then, the model has been sharing her pregnancy journey with her fans on Instagram. As The Inquisitr recently noted, Graham’s most recent update before the one described in this post was a nude video of her changing body. The clip offered close-up shots of her hips, stomach, waist, and chest as she grooved to some music.

“Getting bigger and bigger and trying to embrace my new body everyday. It’s a journey and I’m so thankful to have such a supportive community,” she captioned the post, adding a few pregnancy emoji after the words.