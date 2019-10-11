Cher’s Many Diva Demands Revealed Ahead Of Upcoming Tour

Cher is getting ready to embark on a U.K. tour and according to The Sun, she has a lot of diva demands.

The publication revealed that the “Walking In Memphis” songstress has asked for a chocolate fountain, bags of chips and a slush machine. But that’s not all. The music icon also insisted that she needs a whole room reserved solely for her wigs and stage outfits.

Cher has had a successful career for many decades and she is apparently worth more than $250 million.

“What Cher wants, she gets,” a close source to the star said.

“The venues and caterers have been asked to provide white and milk chocolate fountains, a slush machine, and mountains of sugar-free Red Bull and cans of Coca-Cola,” they continued.

“Cher has also asked for bottles of chilled Moet & Chandon champagne, several bars of chocolate and, very specifically, Walkers Thai sweet chili crisps.”

“She has also ordered fruit platters and water, which must be 23.5C,” stated the source.

Allegedly, the music venues have been told to switch off their air conditioning when the “Just Like Jesse James” hitmaker enters the building.

“Air con can be harsh on her voice so Cher wants it kept it to a minimum.”

“She also likes the backstage area to be relaxing and calming before she goes on stage,” the close source mentioned.

Cher started her “Here We Go Again” tour last year in New Zealand. The European leg kicked off last month in Berlin, Germany, about which The Inquisitr previously reported.

The “I Hope You Find It” chart-topper is 73-years-old and proves that age is just a number. During her show, she rocked a semi-sheer blue corset leotard that showed off her chest and legs. A wig matched the ensemble for the concert which seemed to offer an Ancient Roman theme.

On October 20, Cher is scheduled to play London’s iconic O2 Arena.

The tour is in support of her 26th studio album, Dancing Queen, which is an album full of ABBA songs. The record debuted at No. 3 in the U.S. and No. 1 on the U.S. Top Album Sales chart.

On Spotify, Cher currently entertains 6.3 million monthly listeners who play her music around the world. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is her signature single, “Believe.” Other tracks in the top five include “If I Could Turn Back Time,” “Walking in Memphis,” “The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss),” and “Super Trouper.”

To keep up with where Cher is in the world, check out her tour schedule on her official website.