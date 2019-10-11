Monica Bellucci, 55, Drives Fans Wild In A See-Through Corset On Instagram

Monica Bellucci has been making headlines for showing that she’s still got it. s practically driving her fans wild. The legendary model and actress recently rocked a see-through shirt on social media, with fans of the 55-year-old appearing to lose their minds. Monica does seem to have maintained the fierce sex appeal she has always possessed but for many of the star’s fans, the brunette beauty has only gotten better with age.

Monica recently rocked up to an event in a completely see-through corset, as The Inquisitr reported, although the star had yet to take to Instagram to showcase her sheer corset look. Still, fans were treated to way more than a spilling cleavage display. Monica was speaking in Italian while showcasing her outfit as she made her way onto a set. With music creating plenty of suspense and with Monica owning the camera, with the footage creating a certain gripping appeal. Anglophones may not have understood what Monica was saying – a fact that was mentioned in comments – but this stunner’s fans did not care about the language she was speaking.

Monica’s video racked up more than 96,000 views in the space of one hour which is not bad for a celebrity who has 2.8 million Instagram followers. A quick look through the comments section indicated an international fanbase offering comments in all languages and with many of Monica’s fans writing in Italian.

“You look so Luciously delicious monica,, MAGNIFICENTLY GORGEOUS N SEXY LADY,” stated one fan who was half shouting the comment.

“U R My God,” another of the star’s worshippers expressed.

“Wow!!! Gorgeous,” a third fan wrote.

“Holy Aset [sic], mother of god,” said one user, who appeared to be completely taken aback by Monica’s Instagram share.

Plenty more comments came in, with Monica’s video bringing in more than 500 fan replies within its first hour of going live.

Monica has spoken out about not being as young as she used to be. The star was still in her forties when she spoke to The Daily Mail in 2012, with the newspaper prompting the actress to speak about whether or not she worried about her age. Monica’s reply included her status as a mother.

Loading...

“I try not to worry about these things. I am scared about death because I have two children and I want to see them grow up. There is nothing you can do about getting older, you just have to deal with it. Before I had children I didn’t think about death and I didn’t really feel that I was aging,” the star said.

Clearly, Monica’s ability to rake in the engagement hasn’t gone anywhere.

Fans wishing to see more of Monica should follow her Instagram.