Eva Longoria, 44, Shows Cleavage In Yellow Plunge Dress On Instagram

Eva Longoria shared a new Instagram photo today of her outfit for the amfAR Gala, and it’s likely to catch her fans’ attention. The yellow dress that she wore featured a revealing cut, including a plunge neckline and side cutouts. This left Eva’s cleavage on display. The dress also featured gold, beaded knot accents that made up the upper neckline.

The ensemble was cinched at her midriff and hugged her hips. It also had loose sleeves, along with a slit in the front center. According to Hello Magazine, the dress was by Dundas.

Longoria styled herself with a slicked-back bun and wore round earrings but no necklace. She also sported large, gold bracelets on both wrists.

The photo has been liked over 17,000 times in the first hour since it went live. Plus, her fans let her know what they thought about her look in the comments section. This included a comment from Jamie Foxx.

“Boss,” he said.

Other fans gushed about her dress.

“Just fabulous! You always rock a red carpet. You go girl!” exclaimed a fan.

“Love the color & cut,” said another fan.

“I bet all the goddess of love and beauty write to you for advice,” complimented a follower.

In addition to this glamorous photo, Eva also posted a workout video several days ago that showed another side of her.

While Longoria was pumping some iron, she stood with her legs apart as she lifted weights and rocked black-and-gray workout gear. This included a black, long sports bra and a pair of tight leggings. The leggings featured a low cut in the back, which added flavor to the otherwise conventional outfit.

The video has been watched over 550,000 times so far. Eva got a lot of love from her followers for the update in the comments section.

Loading...

The actress often shares a variety of updates on her social media feed. From professional to personal photos, she seems to keep busy all the time.

Longoria previously gave fans a closer peek at her life when she gave an interview to Town & Country Magazine. In particular, Eva discussed her foundation and what inspired her to work in different fields.

“I decided that I’m a woman, so women’s issues matter to me, and I’m Latina, so Latina issues matter to me, so I married those two things to help women in the Latina community,” said Longoria. “And even that wasn’t specific enough; there are a lot of issues for women in our community and I decided I wanted to focus on education and the common denominator of what makes people successful in school.”