American Fitness Model Isabella Buscemi Zooms In On Her Toned Booty In Skintight Yoga Pants For Hot New Video

Isabella Buscemi is heating up her Instagram fans’ feed ahead of the weekend. Late on Thursday, the American fitness model took to the popular social media platform to post a sweltering video in which she shows off her toned booty in a pair of skintight pants that highlight her every curve.

In the clip, the model is seen in what looks to be a gym as she holds her phone in front of the mirror. Buscemi — who is of Cuban and Italian descent, per her Instagram bio — is standing with her back to the mirror as she zooms in on her derriere to highlight its tone and firmness. The model is rocking a pair of light gray yoga pants that hugs her lower body tightly, helping accentuate her killer curves. The leggings sit above her bellybutton, further accentuating her hourglass figure.

Buscemi teamed her pants with a black sports bra that features a cutout between the bodice and its lower straps, leaving a sliver of skin visible under her chest. The model completed her gym look with a camo-print sheer, long-sleeved top that cuts above the chest, simply offering coverage for her arms and shoulders. She accessorized her outfit with a white hat and earphones in the same color.

As of the time of this writing, the video — which Buscemi shared with her 1.7 million Instagram followers — has been viewed upward of 175,000 times, garnering more than 41,000 likes within about half a day of being posted. The same time frame also brought in over 620 comments to the clip.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the American bombshell took to the comments section to shower her with compliments and to express their admiration for her.

“Oh my oh my,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a string of fire emoji.

“That booty always pumped,” said another fan, who included a laughing-crying face, hands raised, and heart eyes emoji to the message.

“Them gainz girl,” a third user chimed in, also adding a series of heart eyes emoji after the words.

As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, Buscemi is no stranger to flaunting her assets on Instagram. Just a few days ago, the model took to the photo-sharing platform to share a photo of herself rocking a gold bikini that gave her a fiery look. The snap racked up nearly 80,000 likes, proving to be a hit among her fans.