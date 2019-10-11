Hailey Clauson Rocks Tiny Spandex Shorts & Shows Off Legs For Days

Hailey Clauson has been sharing a steady stream of Instagram photos lately, and caught her fans’ attention with a topless shot. Since then, she’s posted a variety of images, including one where she showed off her long legs.

This photo set was posted several days ago, and consisted of three photos. They all showed her posing outdoors on a bike. The geotag revealed that she was at Playa Del Rey in Los Angeles, California.

The third photo was the only one that showed Hailey from head-to-toe, and showed her standing as she straddled her bike. She placed her hands on the handlebars, and stood with her back to the camera. She appeared to be looking at the ocean in the distance.

Hailey wore a pair of small, black spandex shorts. That meant that her long legs were on full display. She completed the look with a colorful, long-sleeved shirt and white sneakers.

On the other hand, the first two photos showed the model from a different angle. In the background, you could see a lifeguard station. She stood in front of a low, wooden wall that separated the beach from the sidewalk.

Hailey was spotted smiling with her lips closed as she popped her left foot, and held a black purse in her left hand. The shirt that she wore featured a busy and colorful design, including floral accents and chain straps.

This update received over 11,000 likes, with some fans complimenting her looks in the comments section.

“Beautiful picture and lovely outfit and lovely shorts and lovely legs,” said a fan.

Other followers commented on the location.

“Beauty and the Beach,” said a follower.

“Baywatchin’ a bit?” wondered another follower.

Some fans couldn’t help but comment on the bike.

“You should be in a bicycle commercial, you make cycling look so glamorous!” said a fan.

“Wow I would love to go for a bike ride with you!!!!!” exclaimed another fan.

Loading...

In addition, Clauson shared a different photo a day before, where she showed off her long legs again. The geotag was in Santa Monica, and she posed on the sidewalk.

She wore a dark outfit that was very short, and it included a blazer. It was hard to see what she was wearing underneath the blazer, but it was possibly a bodysuit or a mini dress. All three of the photos in the set were taken from a low vantage point with the sun in the background. This helped accentuate Hailey’s legs for days, as she smiled with her legs closed and looked straight at the camera.