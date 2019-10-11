‘General Hospital’ Friday Spoilers: Nina Confronts Valentin As He Tries To Avoid Exposure

Nina finally knows that Sasha is not her biological daughter and General Hospital spoilers suggest that she’ll now turn her attention to trying to figure out Valentin’s involvement. Sasha acknowledged the truth once Lulu blurted it out, but so far, Valentin has not been thrown under the bus by anybody.

After Nina ran out of the church, she ran into Jax and stayed over at his home. Valentin was none too pleased to see Nina with Jax when she returned to Wyndemere, but he may find himself even more agitated by what is coming next.

The sneak peek for Friday’s show shares that Nina and Valentin will face a tough conversation. General Hospital spoilers hint that Valentin will try to salvage this situation somehow and he will look stricken as she tears into him and says she can’t believe anything he says.

Will Valentin admit that he orchestrated the scheme involving Sasha? If he does, it will surely be twisted somehow as he tries to convince her he only ever wanted happiness for her. However, at this point, that’s probably not going to be enough to fix this.

Whatever does come next for Nina and Valentin, General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps note that Nina will be stunned. Something coming during Friday’s show throws her for a loop and it looks as if all of this will remain complicated through the next week or two at least.

As Nina tries to sort through the truth about the Sasha situation, General Hospital spoilers share that Lucy will see this as a major opportunity. During Thursday’s episode, Sasha told Michael that she didn’t think there was any reason for her to return to Port Charles. He convinced her that he wanted her there, and now it seems Lucy will embrace Sasha’s lies and think it’ll do wonders for Deception.

Across Port Charles, General Hospital spoilers signal that word about the Sasha debacle will spread quickly. Carly will be anxious to hear all of the details about something, and this is almost certainly related to what’s gone down with Michael’s girlfriend.

The sneak peek also shows Alexis talking with Sonny, and he’ll mention that he wants “her” to take “him” for everything he’s got. It’s not known for sure if this discussion is also about Nina and Valentin, but it seems fairly likely.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Friday’s episode also brings intense drama involving Julian and Brad. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Brad will be looking for more help from his father-in-law, but it doesn’t look as if Julian will be very willing to help. All of this chaos will carry over into the coming week and fans will be curious to see just how crazy this all gets with Friday’s episode and beyond.