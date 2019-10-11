Watch Czech Republic Vs. England UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Livestream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Live Online

England can all but seal a first place Group A finish in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers with a win over Czech Republic.

England face Czech Republic for only the fourth time in their respective histories, as The Inquisitr reported, in a clash of the top two teams in Group A of the UEFA 2020 European Championship qualifying round. But the game will actually be only the second competitive match between the two countries, since the Czech Republic split from Czechoslovakia and gained independence from rule by a Soviet Union satellite government in 1993. England rolled over the Czech squad back in March by a 5-0 score, but Czech Republic has feasted on the bottom two Group A teams, Montenegro and Buglaria, for nine points and second place.

An upset win for Czech Republic would put them level on points — though still well behind on goal difference — at the top of Group A with England, in the match that will stream live from Prague.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Czech Republic vs. England UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group A match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. In the Czech Republic, the live stream will begin at 8:45 p.m., Central European Time, on Friday, October 11, at 21,000-seat Sinobo Stadium, also known as Eden Arena, in Prague, the capital city of the Czech Republic. In the United Kingdom, kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time.

In the United States, the livestream get underway at 2:45 EDT, 11:45 a.m. PDT. In India, a stream of the match may be accessed starting at 12:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, October 12.

Though Friday’s match will be only the fourth overall game between Czech Republic and England, the competition between England and whichever country occupies the land mass around Prague goes back to 1908. In fact, England has not won a game in Prague since then — 111 years ago — when they defeated the country then known as Bohemia 4-0 in a match marred by crowd violence, according to The Sun newspaper. England also faced the former Czechoslovakia in Prague three times, losing all three.

England have a perfect record through their first four Group A matches, outscoring opponents 19-4. Only current third place side Kosovo gave England, trouble, scoring three goals. But England fired five into the back of the net, a total they have reached in three of their four matches.

Chelsea up-and-coming star Mason Mount is set to make his full England debut on Friday. Justin Setterfield / Getty Images

To watch a free live online stream of the Czech Republic vs. England UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier match, use the link provided by ESPN+, the subscription sports network operated by sports media giant ESPN.

Another way to watch the Czech Republic vs. England UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier showdown stream live online from Prague is to access the streaming video provided by TUDN, formerly known as Univision Deportes.

To view the Czech Republic vs. England UEFA Euro 2020 live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can also check out an internet TV streaming service such as Sling TV, or Fubo TV.

In the Czech Republic, ČT Sport has the live stream, while in the U.K., a live stream of the England vs. Czech Republic 2020 UEFA Euro qualifier will be carried by ITV and may be accessed inside the U.K. only on the ITV Hub streaming service.

Throughout much of Africa, Super Sport streams the game, while in the Middle East, BeIn Sports Connect will be the main live streaming source. For fans in India, Sony Liv will stream the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier. For a full list of live stream sources, and links to the sources listed above, for Czech Republic vs. England in countries around the world, visit the Live Soccer TV site.