Natalie Roser Grabs Her Chest While Rocking An Orange Bikini

Natalie Roser is keeping her 1.1 million Instagram followers updated with a steady stream of bikini pics, including a recent post where she rocked nude lingerie.

Her newest photo, on the other hand, showed Roser in an orange ensemble. The bright-colored bikini popped on Roser’s tanned body, as she stood with her left shoulder angled towards the camera. Natalie threw her head back and closed her eyes, while leaving her lips parted for a sultry look. She also grabbed her chest with both of her hands.

Roser wore her hair down in a heavy right part, and accessorized with small hoop earrings and a long necklace. It looked like she had just taken a dip in the water.

Behind the model, you could see the ocean, along with a glowing sky.

In addition, Natalie shared a stream of Instagram stories, including a repost of a Rose & Bare photo. The model founded the brand, which specializes in nude lingerie.

The update highlighted the International Day of the Girl in the post, which is today. The photo showed four different model smiling for the cameras, as they rocked different colored lingerie. Natalie was seen second from the left, as she looked over her right shoulder and laughed.

Previously, Roser opened up to Pop Sugar about what inspired her to create the brand.

“Australia is such a beautiful, multicultural country and I was surprised that so many underwear brands ignored the diversity of Australian women,” said Roser.

“So I started working on Rose and Bare to solve that problem and provide a greater spectrum of ‘nude’ underwear,” she added.

With this in mind, it’s not a huge surprise that Natalie shares photos of herself in nude lingerie on her Instagram feed. But she keeps things interesting by posting a variety of updates, not just from her brand, but also from her recent gigs.

This included a new post from three days ago when she rocked a colorful dress. The post was from when she worked with Guess.

Natalie’s dress was white with colorful designs throughout, and her black straps fell off her left shoulder. Natalie stood with her left hand on her neck, and placed her right hand on her midriff.

The model tilted her head slightly to the right, and gave a coy look. She wore her hair in a heavy right part, and kept things simple with no visible jewelry.

Behind the model, you could see pink flowers and green brush.

This update was liked over 11,000 times.