Natalie Roser Grabs Her Chest While Rocking An Orange Bikini

Natalie Roser is keeping her 1.1 million Instagram followers updated with a steady stream of bikini pics, including a recent post in which she rocked nude lingerie.

On the other hand, her newest post showed Roser wearing an orange ensemble. The bright-colored bikini popped on Roser’s tanned body as she stood with her left shoulder angled towards the camera. Natalie threw her head back and closed her eyes, while leaving her lips parted to create a sultry expression. As she posed, Roser grabbed her chest with both hands.

Roser wore her hair down in a heavy right part, and she accessorized with small hoop earrings and a long necklace. It looked as if she had previously taken a dip in the water.

Behind the model, the ocean and a glowing sky served as an inspiration backdrop.

In addition, Natalie shared a stream of Instagram stories, including a repost of a Rose & Bare photo. The model founded the brand which specializes in nude lingerie.

Her social media update shared on October 11 highlighted the International Day of the Girl in the post. The photo included four different models smiling for the cameras as they rocked different colored lingerie. In the image, Natalie was in the second position from the left as she looked over her right shoulder and laughed.

Previously, Roser opened up to Pop Sugar about what inspired her to create the brand.

“Australia is such a beautiful, multicultural country and I was surprised that so many underwear brands ignored the diversity of Australian women,” said Roser.

“So I started working on Rose and Bare to solve that problem and provide a greater spectrum of ‘nude’ underwear,” she added.

With this in mind, it’s not a huge surprise that Natalie shares photos of herself wearing nude lingerie on her Instagram feed. She does manage to keep things interesting by posting a variety of updates, not just while wearing garments from her brand but also by other brands from recent gigs.

Such was the case with a new post from three days ago when she rocked a colorful dress from Guess.

Natalie’s dress was white with colorful designs throughout, and her black straps fell off her left shoulder. Natalie stood with her left hand on her neck as she placed her right hand on her midriff.

The model tilted her head slightly to the right as she offered a coy look. She wore her hair in a heavy right part, and she kept things simple by not rocking any jewelry.

Behind the model, pink flowers and green brush served as a pretty backdrop. The update was liked more than 11,000 times.