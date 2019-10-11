‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging, Figure-Hugging Black Dress

The reality star sizzled in her little black dress.

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent knows how to take a little black dress to a whole new level. On Friday, the reality television star posted a sizzling snap taken on a New York City street. The photo, presumably produced during Lala’s trip to this year’s New York Fashion Week, shows the stunner rocking a plunging black dress that fit like a glove. Her incredible curves, tiny waist, and long, lean legs were on full display. The beauty paired the sultry look with sunglasses, Christian Louboutin blue patent pumps, and her massive engagement ring.

Lala slicked back her honey-color hair and opted to wear minimal makeup that enhanced her gorgeous features.

The post seems to be a fan favorite, as the upload racked up more than 9,000 likes shortly after being shared. Lala’s dedicated followers also flocked to the comments section to compliment the stunner.

“Yesssssss mama WERK. These pumps are giving me life,” praised a passionate fan.

“GIVE them LALA!!!! Yes girl you look AMAZING,” wrote one commenter.

“Best photo you’ve put on her in months. You look stunning,” quipped another.

This look was quite different from the ensemble Lala wore to the New York premiere for her fiance, Randall Emmett’s new film, The Irishman in September. The television personality posed on the red carpet in a vintage-inspired black dress, with her hair teased and curled inward. When the 29-year-old shared a picture of her and Randall at the event on Instagram, many proceeded to criticized her hairstyle.

“Pls fire your hair stylist,” pleaded a follower.

“Lala, love you… but… the hair ages you… severely,” chimed in a different Instagram user.

Lala did not respond to the negative feedback.

The Axis Sally actress and Randall are set to wed in April 2020, reported Us Weekly. Prior to the upcoming nuptials, the couple have been spending time with her man’s children.

According to Life & Style magazine, Lala posted Instagram story showing an adorable picture of Randall and his two daughters, London and Rylee, cuddling together in a window seat on a plane.

“My little fam bam,” wrote Lala.

In the following Instagram story, Lala playfully teased Randall about carrying his daughter’s rainbow backpack.

Loading...

“My man has so much swag #DadLife,” read the caption.

It appears that Lala is ready to become a stepmother. The publication also noted that she revealed via Sirius XM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show that she is eager to have her own children.

“We originally said two years after we get married, but Rand told me that we can start like right after we get married,” explained the television personality.

To see more of Lala, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules, airing on Bravo.