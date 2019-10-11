Liam Hemsworth’s New Girlfriend Maddison Brown Has Some Very Revealing Bikini Pics On Instagram

Liam Hemsworth is back in the dating game. The ex to singer Miley Cyrus appears to have gone public with Maddison Brown, as The Daily Mail reports today. The 22-year-old may not come massively high-profile, but this model and actress is likely finding her name Googled by plenty of people right now.

As the British newspaper reports, Liam and Maddison are dating and were seen holding hands after a lunch date in New York City. The couple was photographed dining as well as leaving the venue. Of course, fans are likely now hitting up Maddison’s social media in an attempt to find out more about her.

Maddison doesn’t come with a particularly large following as the star only has 460,000 followers. Her account mentions her Dynasty show, with the feed itself seeming to showcase Maddison’s life from various angles. Maddison shares her travels and her style, plus Instagram’s adored selfie trend. There are some pretty revealing bikini photos on the account, though, with anyone looking at it likely having noticed that this star comes with a sensational swimwear body. In fact, the images seem to date back quite a way.

A photo of Maddison in a black bikini dates back to 2013. This photo was a poolside one, with the star reclining on her front.

A more recent photo showed the actress chilling with friends in Palm Springs.

It looks like this girl comes with a sense of humor, though. A snap of Maddison making her way through a street in a bikini and a hat came captioned with a popular culture reference.

Maddison’s career includes both modeling and acting. The star has been interviewed about both sides of her career. Speaking to i-D back in 2014, the star mentioned both sides of her career.

“I see myself as an actor, I did it before I did modeling. I felt like it was always something I wanted to do,” Maddison said.

“Acting is more challenging. It’s easier to say I’m better at modeling but the process is different. The preparation for acting is insane. With modeling you just do castings and stand there and leave. Acting is such an emotional investment. I hope I’m good at both. Modeling is less emotional effort,” she added.

Miley and Liam split on August 10. Since then, Miley has made major headlines for dating Kaitlynn Carter then splitting from her. The 26-year-old then moved on with Cody Simpson. It looks like two can play at the post-split dating game, though. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Maddison’s online activities also include her activism.