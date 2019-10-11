Bootylicious Blonde Chantel Zales Flaunts Her Flawless Figure In Racy Dress With Hip-High Slits

Chantel Zales has finally returned to Instagram, and her 4.1 million fans were thrilled to see her post a brand new update after being absent on the social media platform since last month. In her latest photo, the model stunned wearing a skimpy little dress.

Fans went wild when Chantel showed some serious skin on Friday as she posed in a very revealing floral frock. The gown boasted a cut-out in the front to flaunt her ample cleavage and showcase her flat tummy and impressive abs.

The dress also included bright colors like red, blue, green and white, and featured two hip-high slits on each side that showcased Chantel’s curvy booty and long, lean legs as she posed with her hands over her head and a sultry look on her face.

Chantel’s long, blond hair was parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and rolled over her shoulder. She also included a full face of makeup for the shot, which consisted of darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a light pink color on her lips, and a shimmering highlighter on her face to complete the glam look.

The photo was a huge hit among Zales’ fans, who showed the picture some serious love with over 13,000 likes and more than 600 comments in the first two hours after it was posted to social media.

“You are so beautiful. These shots are amazing,” one of Chantel’s Instagram followers wrote in the comment section of the post.

“You are looking amazing today. The color looks so gorgeous on you,” another adoring admirer stated.

“You are so incredibly breathtakingly beautiful. Truly a goddess,” another fan wrote.

“Most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen in my life,” a fourth comment read.

According to Heightline, Chantel is not only one of the hottest models online, but she’s also one of the highest paid women on social media. Her net worth is currently estimated at around $5.36 million due to her partnerships with brands and paid Instagram posts.

In addition, Chantel loves to stay fit and trim. She has a passion for living a healthy lifestyle and loves to exercise by jogging, running and even doing some yoga to keep her figure looking flawless for her followers.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Chantel Zales by following the gorgeous blonde on her Instagram account, which she keeps regularly updated.