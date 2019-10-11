Fitness Model Nina Serebrova Flaunts Curves In Skimpy Black Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Nina Serebrova is still in summer mode, as those who follow her on Instagram know. The Belarusian bombshell continues to share snapshots from summer adventures with her fans who do not seem to mind at all.

Earlier this week, the fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of photos in which she shows off her killer body in a skimpy bikini that leaves little to the imagination. In the shots, Serebrova is seen hanging out by a swimming pool in Villa Petro, a luxurious resort in Novalja, Croatia, as the geotag she included with her post indicates.

The brunette bombshell was rocking a black two-piece bathing suit that consisted of a unique top featuring an underwire structure and thin straps that went over her shoulders. The top also included a lower structure that attached in the middle and went around her torso, creating an upside-down sports bra-strap detail.

Serebrova teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that sat high on her frame while showcasing her wide hips against her slender waistline. The garment’s thong-cut put her booty front and center. According to the tag she include with her post, the bikini she wore was from Body Engineers, a brand she represents as a model and as an athlete as explained in her Instagram bio.

The first photo from the series she shared showed Serebrova with her back to the camera as she put her derriere on center stage. On the other hand, the second photo provided the onlooker with a front view of her body and her bikini. The model wore her dark brown hair slicked back and down in natural waves, suggesting that she had been swimming before having the photos taken. In both snaps, the model was seen with her eyes closed in a contemplative way.

The post, which Serebrova shared with her 2.6 million Instagram followers, racked up nearly 50,000 likes in under a day of being posted. The same time period also brought in about 600 comments to her most recent images. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to engage with Serebrova’s caption in which she asks her fans to pick between the two photos.

“The second is just amazing,” one user said, trailing the comment with a heart eyes emoji.

“Love the vibes and you babe,” shared another fan who included a string of double pink heart emoji after offering the main message.