Celebrity Fitness Trainer Amanda Lee Shows Off Ample Booty In Skintight Workout Gear

Amanda Lee claimed to be “completely present in this moment” as she posed outside for her latest Instagram snap, but her fans lost their minds while drooling over the celebrity trainer’s incredible booty.

The “Build A Booty Workout Plan” author sizzled in a fitness bra and workout pants in a demure olive tone. The ensemble flattered her sun-bronzed skin and showed off plenty of flesh. But while many Instagram models leave little to the imagination by wearing as little as possible, Amanda’s full-length tights clung so tightly to her firm and perky booty that she might as well have been naked.

The stunner thrust her hip out, clasped her hands together, and lifted her face to the sun as she enjoyed a moment of solitude. The background of palm trees and blue skies enhanced the quiet mood of the pic.

Amanda wore a full face of makeup including a bold brow, eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipstick. She looked every bit as put together as the workout routines she designs for her celebrity clients.

The bombshell wore her blonde hair in a high ponytail to show off her trendy gold hoop earrings. She also sported a delicate gold watch that matched her hoops.

Amanda has an astonishing following of nearly 12 million fans. Many of them log in regularly to check on her posts. She rarely disappoints, often sharing snaps of her insane figure and how-to videos demonstrating her techniques and routine.

This particular photo has already racked up over 143,000 likes. Many of her fans also praised and complimented her with heart and flame emoji.

One fan even said, “Again the most beautiful woman on the planet.”

Her fans’ reactions were similar to the ones expressed when she debuted her rather sexy take on a power suit, as reported by The Inquisitr.

Among the celebrities she trains are Kourtney and Kim Kardashian. The fitness guru told Elle a little about the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars’ workout routines. Since Amanda wrote an e-book focusing on the glutes, it would make sense that the sisters turn to her for advice.

“We mostly focus on routines with those three and I would say we do a lot of side walking squats with the resistance band, we do a lot of step-up combinations with the step, we do a lot of like jumping squat combinations with the bosu ball. We do a lot of like leg lift donkey kicks, outer thigh exercises, just a little bit of everything.”

There is no doubt that many of Amanda’s followers are taking mental notes. Other fans can simply appreciate her booty by following her Instagram account.