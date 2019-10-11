Soccer Transfer Rumors: Juventus Plan To Offer Two Players To Manchester United For Paul Pogba

In the summer of 2012, Paul Pogba left Manchester United due to a rift with then-manager Alex Ferguson, which caught the soccer world by surprise. At the time, he was an intriguing prospect with the potential to develop into a star, but many question marks surrounded the player. Upon joining Juventus, Pogba started to slowly unlock his ability on the pitch, thanks to world-class performances in a three-man midfield.

He became a crucial member of the squad by his second year with Juventus, earning him a regular place on the French national team. After spending four seasons in Serie A, Pogba rejoined Manchester United for a then-record fee of $118 million. Joined by notable signings such as Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, it turned out to be an underwhelming run for Pogba and the team.

During the summer transfer window, many reports indicated that Pogba was looking for a new challenge away from Manchester United. With Real Madrid showing great interest in Pogba in the past, the club once again emerged as a possible destination for the 26-year-old. But Real Madrid are now at risk of missing out on Pogba as another European giant appears to have entered negotiations with Manchester United.

As reported by The Daily Mail, Juventus plan to offer Emre Can and Mario Manduzkic in a swap deal for Pogba. They may also include Daniele Rugani in the bid, which is no surprise considering Manchester United’s interest in the defender this past summer. A potential deal could place in the winter transfer window since Pogba may be open to returning to Italy.

Loading...

Manchester United aren’t in any rush to part ways with Pogba, unless they receive a remarkable offer in the upcoming months. At the end of the last campaign, Pogba expressed his disappointment with the lack of trophies recently won at Manchester United, claiming that the squad failed to reach expectations. His desire to win the UEFA Champions League may lead to an exit by the summer of 2020.

Numerous teams are currently eyeing big transfer moves with Neymar being linked to Barcelona, as previously noted by The Inquisitr. He was also being chased by Real Madrid throughout the summer, but both sides seem to have moved on. Pogba has now become the top priority for Real Madrid, as he would undoubtedly boost their midfield to a new level. With Juventus planning to submit a bid for Pogba, it’s like to intensify the competition between the two teams.