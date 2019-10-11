La La Anthony Flaunts Cleavage In Plunging Black Jumpsuit At Breast Cancer Fundraiser

La La Anthony gave her fans something to talk about on Friday when she posted a photo of herself rocking an elegant black bodysuit. The garment’s neckline plunges to her belly button and shows off the Dave Kotinskyactress’ cleavage. La La chose to keep her hairstyle simple, opting to wear her hair in a sleek low ponytail. But she added some extra drama to the look with her smoky eye makeup and chunky dangle earrings.

As the caption notes, the former MTV host wore the outfit to the QVC Presents ‘FFANY Shoes on Sale’ event, a gala that raises money for breast cancer research. According to The Daily Mail, La La spoke at the event as well, and they published a photo of her onstage.

In the comments of her most recent Instagram post, fans are expressing lots of admiration for her look.

“You look amazing La La,” one fan wrote.

“Ur so [fire emoji] an inspiration to women everywhere… thank you La La.. real shines thru n thru never forget that,” another added.

“Looking good Keisha @lala,” a third follower wrote, using the name of her character on Power.

La La gets this type of adoration regularly on Instagram. As The Inquisitr reported, she received similar feedback when she posted a photo of herself wearing a skintight black mini dress and stilettos. The photo currently has close to 280,000 likes and more than 3,000 comments.

If you’re wondering how she maintains her physique, La La previously opened up about her fitness routine in an interview with The Cut. During the chat, La La revealed that she uses the expertise of a trained professional to help her stay in shape.

“I have a trainer,” she said. “I love to do regular weight training, and I love to do boxing. On average I try to get in the gym about four times a week, depending on what the schedule is. It’s important for clarity, and it’s important to stay active if you want to feel good about yourself.”

Despite rumors of an impending divorce because of his alleged infidelity, La La appears to still be married to Carmelo Anthony, a current free agent in the NBA who used to play for the Oklahoma City Thunder among other teams.

As Hip-Hop Wired reported back in July, there had been reports that La La and Carmelo were living in separate homes and that she was exploring her legal options for ending the marriage.

But it looks like there have been no developments in the story that points toward ongoing divorce proceedings.