Liam Hemsworth Is Reportedly ‘Done’ With Miley Cyrus As He ‘Really Doesn’t Care Anymore’

Liam Hemsworth’s fans have been watching the relationship drama unfold between him and his ex, Miley Cyrus. And yesterday, the actor was spotted getting cozy with another woman.

According to Radar Online, an insider revealed that Liam has supposedly moved on from Miley, who reportedly left him “heartbroken” at first.

“He really doesn’t care anymore. She’s free to do what she likes; Liam is done with her.”

The relationship between Liam and Miley dates back to 2008, when they first started seeing each other while filming The Last Song together, detailed Glamour. They got engaged in June 2012, although the engagement was called off in September 2013. Miley dated Patrick Schwarzenegger and was rumored to later date model Stella Maxwell.

A few years passed, however, and the engagement was back on. The couple got married in a private wedding ceremony in December 2018. Unfortunately, the marriage didn’t last long, with the duo announcing their separation a couple of months ago.

An insider offered further insight into the divorce.

“That is not something you do when you care about a person, let alone your husband who you are legally married to,” said a source, referring to Miley reportedly seeing Kaitlynn Carter while she was still married.

Considering all of the ups and downs, Liam’s fans may be glad to hear that he’s seeing a new woman. Her name is Maddison Brown, and although it’s very early to see what may come out of this pairing, it’s something fans can keep an eye on.

For now, Liam is keeping his Instagram fans updated, but not about his love life. His newest post from six days ago showed him rocking the “human flag” pose on a lime green dumpster, which was liked over 1.1 million times.

Depending on how things go with Maddison, he may eventually post photos with her. For now, photos of Miley are still fairly prominent on his feed. After all, his eighth photo from June is of him and Miley. The singer rocked a “Porno Chic” crop shirt, which she paired with oversized sunglasses.

On the other hand, fans are flooding Brown’s newest Instagram post with comments about Hemsworth.

Loading...

“Your followers about to raise up lol Liams new girl,” said a fan.

“How’s Liam doing,” asked another fan.

“Are you liam’s mystery girl,” wondered a follower.

It’s possible that the fan is correct that Brown’s follower count may increase, as Liam’s fans become more interested in the actress in the coming days and weeks. At this point, she has 460,000 Instagram followers.