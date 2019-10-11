Keira Knightly Opens Up About The Perils Of Motherhood, Has Only Brushed Her Hair Three Times In A Month

Keira Knightly chatted with presenter Louise Minchin on BBC Breakfast on Friday morning, and she opened up about motherhood, reported The Daily Mail. The actress gave birth to her second child just a month ago.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star explained that her put-together looks were just smoke and mirrors because her busy life barely allowed her time to brush her hair.

“This is the third time since I’ve given birth that my hair has been brushed and I didn’t brush it. Lovely Luke who was my hairdresser today, he brushed it. I was in my pajamas when they got there and this is somebody else’s dress. So this is all smoke and mirror’s today, which I’m super happy about but I’ve just sort of been led here.”

The actress has been married to James Righton since 2013 and welcomed her first daughter, Edie, in 2015. Her second daughter, born on September 13, is reported to be named Delilah.

As the two chatted, Minchin told the actress that it was refreshing to see a Hollywood star deal with “stuff that normal mums have to deal with.”

Keira added that she has also been pumping for her newborn, explaining to Minchin how time-consuming it is.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

The actress joked that if she leaves the house for six hours, she spends three of those hours pumping milk.

“You definitely have to deal with pumping, everyone has to deal with pumping. If you’re doing that and if it’s working and if you want to do that and can do that then yes… pumping, so much pumping.”

Minchin went on to ask the Pride & Prejudice star if she had any advice for new moms. Keira responded that moms should wear their pajamas, let the house stay messy, and only let people see them who bring food.

Recently, Netflix subscribers found out that one of the actress’s most-known films, Love Actually, is scheduled for removal from the streaming service on January 1. A popular Christmastime movie, it examines the lives of various interconnected individuals around the holidays.

Loading...

Netflix has included the popular movie in their library since January of this year. The streaming giant typically signs licensing contracts for rights to stream movies that have a duration of one or three years, making January of next year the one-year mark for the film.

One of your most burning 'Love Actually' questions answered https://t.co/egFFGpBkNi — TIME (@TIME) December 17, 2018

Love Actually, which came out in 2003, stars Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Rowan Atkinson, and Emma Thompson in addition to Keira.