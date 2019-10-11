Laurance Gendreau, A Homeless Man, Charged With Slamming 7-Year-Old Boy To The Ground In Unprovoked Attack

'I'm bipolar... [I] wanted to kill the kid,' Gendreau allegedly told a witness.

A homeless man is accused of slamming a young boy to the ground headfirst and critically injuring him in the process. New York City’s WCBS-TV reports that the attack was seemingly random and unprovoked.

Laurance Gendreau, 35, was arrested and charged with the assault on the boy. WCBS-TV says the boy’s age is 6-years-old, while NBC News lists his age at 7.

The boy’s family say that he and other family members were on the front porch of their home in Kew Gardens, Queens, waiting for a pizza delivery when the seemingly unprovoked attack occurred. The child’s grandfather, Naftali Portnoy, says that the family was simply minding their own business when the alleged assailant simply picked the boy up and slammed him to the ground.

“You heard that scream, you knew something serious was going on, it’s a kid that was picked up and smashed to the ground, nothing less than that,” Portnoy said.

Portnoy called the police and followed the man, and he says that when police arrived, he allegedly admitted to wanting to kill the boy.

“I went after him, followed him, called 911, the police found him… He did say ‘I’m bipolar’ his first words were ‘I’m bipolar’ and something about ‘kill the kid’ wanted to kill the kid,” he said.

Portnoy also said that the alleged assailant had been bothering other people on the street before the attack.

Police arrested Laurance Gendreau and took him to a nearby hospital for a mental evaluation. Police say that the homeless man is “disturbed.” He has been charged with assault and harassment.

As for the boy, he was taken to an area hospital and treated for serious head injuries, including brain hemorrhaging and injuries to his face. He was at one time listed as being in critical condition, but he has since stabilized.

It was the second violent and seemingly unprovoked crime involving a homeless person in New York City in just a few days.

As reported earlier by WCBS-TV, another homeless man, identified as a “person of interest,” was taken into custody following four murders in Chinatown. Police say that the homeless man approached other homeless men while they were sleeping and then beat them with a metal pipe. Twenty-four-year-old Randy Rodriguez Santos was charged with four counts of murder in connection with the deaths.

In another seemingly unprovoked and random attack on a young child back in April, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr, a deranged man approached a young child at Minneapolis’ Mall of America and threw him over a third-floor balcony.