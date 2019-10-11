Georgia Gibbs Exposes Chiseled Abs In Tiny Green Crop Top

Georgia Gibbs is proving yet again that she looks amazing in just about anything.

On Friday, October 11, the Aussie bombshell shared a new photo to her Instagram feed that displayed her chic fashion sense and incredible figure. The candid photo caught the 24-year-old leaning up against the hood of her white Mercedes Benz as she took in a breathtaking view of the harbor behind her, though the gorgeous scene wasn’t the only thing that captivated the attention of her 700,000 followers.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model sent pulses racing as she posed for the eye-catching photo in a simple yet sexy ensemble that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. Georgia sported a bright green ribbed sweater with a deep v neckline that teased a glimpse of her cleavage. The piece cropped in the middle of her rib cage to expose her chiseled abs, and featured a unique, twist detail that fell right in the middle of her bust to draw even more attention to the skin-baring display.

Keeping her look casual, the blonde beauty paired the tiny sweater top with a pair of classic, straight-leg jeans — a style that has proven to be quite popular in the fashion world this year. The pants clung tight to her curvy booty, while its legs were slightly wide with distressed detailing that provided a small look at her long, toned legs. It waist band sat high up on her hips, highlighting her trim waist and sculpted midsection even more, though the area hardly needed any help getting recognized.

To complete her look, Georgia sported a pair of strappy sandals that were the same green color as her top, while a pair of pendant earrings dangle from her ears for a bit of bling. She wore her blonde hair up in a tight bun that sat high on her head and, though she was not facing the camera, it was clear that her makeup look was perfect as well.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the babe’s latest Instagram upload with love. At the time of this writing, the post has racked up more than 6,000 likes after just four hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as several comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“What a beautiful view and you are looking gorgeous as always,” one fan wrote.

Many had no words to describe their admiration for the stunning shot, instead opting for emoji like the flame and heart-eyed smile to express their love.

Georgia often dazzles her Instagram fandom with stunning snaps of her ensembles. Another recent addition to her page saw her strutting herself on the beach in a flirty, black ruffled bikini — a look that drove her followers absolutely wild.