Aussie Model Natasha Oakley Wows In Dangerously Short, Gold Plunge Dress

Natasha Oakley’s latest Instagram upload is getting noticed for all of the right reasons.

The new post was shared to the Aussie model’s feed on Friday, October 11, and was an instant hit with her 2 million followers. The upload included not one, but two steamy shots of the babe from her trip to Napa Valley, where she has been for the last week for work with popular clothing brand Revolve. Both photos saw the 29-year-old posing in the middle of a large, all-white room, looking ready for a night out on the town in a golden ensemble that did nothing but favors for the babe’s flawless figure.

Natasha sent pulses racing in a gorgeous wrap dress in a bright, yellow-gold color that enough was alone to turn heads. It was of a satin material that is perfectly on trend for the season, but that’s not the only reason the babe’s look was turning heads. The number also featured a daring, plunge neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight, bringing a seriously sexy element to the stunner’s eye-catching ensemble.

The dangerously short length of Natasha’s dress upped the ante even more. The garment barely grazed the bikini queen’s upper thighs, leaving her toned legs completely exposed for her fans to admire. While the dress was slightly oversized, it was cinched tight with a bow around her waist, highlighting her flat midsection and hourglass silhouette in all of the right ways.

Sticking to her color theme for the day, Natasha opted for a small, dandelion yellow Fendi handbag to carry her belongings. She also rocked a gold watch and a dainty bangle around her wrists, though opted not to add a necklace, leaving her decolletage completely bare. Her blonde tresses were worn down in bouncy waves that were perfectly parted to frame her face, which was done up with a gorgeous makeup look that included a matte pink lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Australian bombshell began showering her latest upload with love. The snap has racked up over 12,000 likes within just nine hours since going live on Instagram, while dozens took to the comments section to flood it with compliments for Natasha’s jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning as always,” one fan wrote, while another noted that the deep gold color was “great” with Natasha’s “tan and blonde hair.”

“This dress is LIFE on you!!” commented a third follower.

When she’s not modeling for other brands, Natasha often shows off pieces from her own swimsuit line Monday Swimwear, which she created with her pal and fellow bikini babe Devin Brugman. The pair recently launched a few new pieces that both ladies have been showing off on their respective Instagram feeds. Recently, Natasha herself showed off her incredible bikini body on a the beach in a sexy teal two-piece from the new collection — a look that drove her millions of fans absolutely wild.