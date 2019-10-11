Blond Bombshell Kinsey Wolanski Leaves Little To The Imagination In Tiny Bikini

Kinsey Wolanski seems to enjoy putting her curves on display. The blond beauty made a name for herself when she streaked across the final game of the Champions League game in Madrid last January wearing a revealing bathing suit. On Friday, she continued that tradition by sharing a photo on Instagram in which she wore a revealing bikini that left little to the imagination.

In the snap, Kinsey was outside sitting on her knees. She wore a multi-colored crocheted string bikini that barely covered her. The classic triangle top covered just a portion of her breasts, leaving plenty of her cleavage to be seen. Fringe along the bottom of the top drew the eye to Kinsey’s chest. The suit bottoms covered just enough to keep the image safe for Instagram. Strings tied around Kinsey’s waist emphasized her hourglass shape. On full display were Kinsey’s flat abs and toned thighs and her smooth skin seemed to glow in the outside light.

Kinsey wore a face full of makeup that included dark brows, thick lashes, and contoured cheeks. She also wore a nude color on her lips. She tossed her blond hair over one shoulder as she gave the camera a sultry look.

In the post’s caption, Kinsey mentioned a guide she is selling to help men improve their dating relationships.

Unsurprisingly, most of the comments had little to do with the model’s guide and more to do with her figure. Her followers raved about how gorgeous she looked in the snap.

“So perfect I’ll date you,” joked Instagram sensation Lyna Rita.

“You’re so gorgeous,” commented another fan.

“Hottest girl alive!” one admirer said.

“No words can describe you,” wrote one follower.

Kinsey often leaves her fans at a loss for words after seeing her titillating photos. As The Inquisitr recently reported, She heated up Instagram when she shared a snap in which she tugged at her animal-print bathing suit. The beauty has done her fair share of posting snaps in which she is showing plenty of skin in skimpy bikinis. In August, she showed off her enviable figure in a sexy green two-piece.

When she isn’t posing in racy bathing suits, the stunner likes to play pranks. A look through her Instagram page shows that she enjoys pulling off silly stunts just to see what people will do. From stunts in the gym to the grocery store, Kinsey seems to like having fun with people.

Fans wanting to keep up with Kinsey can follow her Instagram account.