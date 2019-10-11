Bruce Willis’ Daughter Tallulah Does Bizarre Bikini Dance To Reveal Suicidal Thoughts On Instagram

Tallulah Willis has delivered an unusual social media update. The daughter to Hollywood heavyweight Bruce Willis took to Instagram recently with a video that was definitely on the bizarre side, but the post didn’t seem to be about flaunting her bikini-ready body. Tallulah’s video was in honor of Mental Illness Awareness Week, with the 25-year-old appearing to share her own mental health battles via a lengthy caption.

The video showed Tallulah poolside and rocking a bright pink bikini with a halterneck finish. The star was also seen with a matching pink baseball cap and shades. Tallulah was filmed dancing rather bizarrely to music, although she definitely appeared happy. The redhead also seemed totally fine with showcasing a sexy amount of skin, with the bikini proving to have a thong finish.

There was plenty of power in the caption, though. Tallulah has revealed that the video was filmed during a difficult time for her – in fact, she revealed that she had considered taking her own life at the time. The star then continued to state that her battles are daily ones, before encouraging fans to be gentle with themselves.

The video managed to rack up over 60,000 views in the space of 10 hours, with fan comments appearing to find Tallulah brave for having shared her troubled times in such an honest and raw way.

When it comes to bikini updates on Instagram, Tallulah definitely knows how to rake in the engagement. That said, the response isn’t always positive: Tallulah rocking a bikini with her dad Bruce earlier this year had fans somewhat creeped-out by the provocative pose struck by the actor’s daughter.

Tallulah has opened up about her mental health in the past. Back in 2015, the star was profiled by Teen Vogue, with words that suggested she’d been through a lot.

“I recall very specifically: I was in a New York hotel room when I was 13 (before social media was such a huge thing), looking at a photo of myself online. I broke down in tears as I started to read the comments. I thought, I am a hideous, disgusting-looking person. I might be nice and I might be kind, but I’m a really unattractive human being. In that moment, a switch flipped. It wasn’t about the anonymous cyberbullies—I became my own worst critic,” Tallulah said.

It looks like things have gotten better for Tallulah now. The star’s career is on the up, and it looks like her demons aren’t quite as intrusive as they used to be.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.