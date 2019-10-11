Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Glam Vampire Look While Exposing Her Cleavage In Little Black Dress

Kourtney Kardashian went vampire chic for her latest outing. The reality star embraced spooky season with a stunning little black dress that hugged her gym-honed curves perfectly.

The Daily Mail reports that Kourtney stunned in a form-fitting black gown as she was photographed by the paparazzi leaving celebrity hot spot Delilah in West Hollywood on Thursday night.

The racy outfit — which seemed perfect for an October night — boasted spaghetti straps and a low cut that flaunted the Poosh founder’s ample cleavage. Kourtney’s toned arms were also on display in the dress, which she glammed up with multiple chains around her neck, some including crucifix pendants. She also added sparkling jeweled cross earrings as she wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled a sleek bun behind her head.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a full face of dramatic makeup for the night out on the town, which consisted of defined eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and a bold red color on her lips. She added a black cat eyeliner look and dark pink blush on her cheeks as she sped away in a black SUV driven by a male companion after hitting up the club.

Recently Kourtney headed to Armenia with her family, where she and her sister Kim Kardashian dined with the Armenian President, Armen Sarkissia.

The duo have ties to Armenia as their late father, famed O.J. Simpson trial lawyer Robert Kardashian, was of Armenian heritage. People Magazine reports that the family stayed in the country’s capital city, Yerevan.

However, the trip wasn’t drama free for the family. The Blastreports that Kourtney’s youngest child, son Reign Disick, was photographed by the paparazzi flipping his middle finger to the camera after leaving a restaurant, which sparked controversy among some fans.

Meanwhile, Kim has been very vocal about her love for the Armenian people, and has spoken about hoping to help increase trade and create jobs for the people in the country, which will include her shapewear line, Skims, being produced there in the future.

“As a brand, we believe in embracing all people and as an individual I have been working towards broader goals in hopes of bringing forward the recognition of the Armenian genocide which I remain very passionate about,” Kim said in a recent tweet.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s fashion looks, career, and family by following the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star on social media.