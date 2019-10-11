Australian Bombshell Jem Wolfie Spills Out Of Plunging White Top On Instagram, Fans Can’t Get Enough

Jem Wolfie, an Australian model with over 2.5 million followers on Instagram, has treated her fans to a new video and it is causing a stir.

In the clip, the blond bombshell is wearing a tiny spaghetti strap top with a plunging neckline, which gives her fans an ample view of her voluptuous cleavage. She is also dancing along to “Best Friend” by Fifty Cent and Olivia and her moves accentuate her decolletage even more.

The video accumulated more than 50,000 views within the first 30 minutes after it was posted. In the comments, Jem’s fans appeared to almost be tripping over themselves in an effort to compliment her.

One fan seemed to have been rendered unable to string together a coherent sentence.

“Beautiful gorgeous astonishing queen extraordinary,” they wrote.

Some of the comments also appeared to be inspired by Jem’s song choice.

“I think we can be more than best friends sweetheart,” one person wrote.

“Hi, new best friend,” another added.

This is hardly the first time that Jem has caught her fans’ attention with her cleavage. As The Inquisitr reported, she previously uploaded a photo of herself in which she wears a minuscule white bikini. Jem also tugs at the top, a move that likely compelled many of her followers to stop scrolling and pay attention to the post. The photo currently has more than 160,000 likes and more than 6,000 comments.

In a chat with LadBible, Jem admitted that she reads her comments, which means that she’s probably seen all of the flirty messages on the aforementioned posts. But it also means that she’s seen all of the negative feedback that her content can generate. Jem revealed that some commenters try to body shame her.

“The worst thing is waking up every day and seeing comments and messages that are really horrible,” she said. “Some days it can be draining when you’re constantly called fat. It can be exhausting to have negativity constantly shoved down your throat every day.”

And although she promotes brands on her page, Jem expressed contempt for the word “influencer.”

“I hate that word,” she said. “I would never self-proclaim that I influence people and I hate it when people put ‘influencer’ in their f**ing bio… Why would you even write that in your bio?”

As for what she calls herself, Jem said that she prefers the term “content creator” and declared that she makes “quality content” for her viewers to enjoy.

