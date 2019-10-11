Belgian Fitness Model Savannah Prez Lowers Her Jeans To Show Off Killer Abs In New Photo

Savannah Prez looks incredible whether she is rocking workout clothes, a bikini, or just a top and jeans. The Belgian fitness model most often uses her Instagram presence to share health- and fitness-related content, but she sometimes offers glimpses of her everyday life with her loyal fan base.

On Thursday, the bombshell did that when she took to the popular social media platform to share a causal snapshot of herself in urban attire and she looks just as bomb. In the photo, Prez is seen standing on a sidewalk somewhere in her home country, as the geotag she included with her post indicates.

Prez is rocking a white crop T-shirt featuring short sleeves and a buttoned front. The crop top curs short just below her chest, leaving her killer abs fully on display. The model teamed her top with a pair of boyfriend style denim pants with ripped details on the thighs and knees. The jeans sit low on her frame, and Prez is hooking her thumbs on the belt loops to lower it further down to expose her lower stomach. According to the tag she included with her post, the pants she is wearing are courtesy of Fitjeans.com, a Norway-based brand.

Prez completed her urban look with a pair of black sneakers that captures the casual vibe of the photo. The model is looking straight-on at the camera while shooting a bright, big smile at the onlooker. Her chestnut hair is swept over to one side and styled down as its straight strands fall over her shoulder.

At the time of this writing, the post — which Prez shared with her 617,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 11,200 likes in under a day of being going live. The same time period also brought in upwards of 150 to the photo. Users of the social media app who are fans of the Belgian bombshell took to the comments section to praise her physique and to engage with her caption, in which she asks if they wear their boyfriends’ jeans.

“I constantly do it, just more comfy,” one user wrote, adding a laughing-crying face and a heart eyes emoji after the comment.

“Gorgeous as always, girl!” said another fan, also trailing the message with a heart eyes emoji.

“Unbelievable…so stunning,” a third fan raved, following the words with a red heart and a kiss mark emoji.

In an interview with Simply Shredded, Prez broke down her workout and diet in details, explaining that her role model is Michelle Lewin, the popular Venezuelan fitness model.

“I think everyone has someone that they look up to. For me, that’s Michelle Lewin, she’s an interesting fitness personality, and I like how she made her way to the top in this industry,” Prez said.