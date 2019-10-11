‘Off-Script’ Donald Trump Says Only Reason Joe Biden Was A Good VP Is Because He ‘Kissed Obama’s A**’

At a rally on Thursday night in Minnesota, Donald Trump railed against House Democrats, Nancy Pelosi and the impeachment inquiry, but the person who got perhaps the most brutal attack was former Vice President Joe Biden.

In his first rally since the impeachment inquiry began, the president bragged to the crowd that he was going “off script” to go after his enemies – and the crowd was thrilled, according to The Hill. He attacked the Democrats, saying they only opened the impeachment inquiry because they knew they couldn’t win the election in 2020.

“Now the do-nothing Democrat con artists and scammers are getting desperate. Thirteen months, they’ve got to move fast, because they’re not beating us at the polls and they know it — despite the phony polls,” Trump said as the crowd roared. “They know they can’t win the 2020 election, so they’re pursuing the insane impeachment witch hunt.”

He also claimed that the impeachment was a targeted attack by Washington elites who didn’t want him elected in the first place, warning the crowd that it was an attempt to “erase” the 2016 election.

He later turned his eye towards Nancy Pelosi, who he called “desperate” before turning his ire towards Ilhan Omar. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump called the Minnesota lawmaker a socialist and accused her of supporting terrorism.

But Trump saved some of his most aggressive attacks.

“He was never considered a good senator. He was only a good vice president because he understood how to kiss Barack Obama’s a**,” he said before the crowd erupted.

The president gave the crowd time to cheer and applaud as he raised his arms and mouthed “it’s true.”

He went on to say that Democrats were trying to help “Sleepy Joe” with their impeachment inquiry and launched into a lengthy attack on Biden and his son, Hunter, calling the latter a “loser” who only had success because of his father.

Loading...

Over the next 13 months, we are going to fight with all of our heart and soul – and we are going to win the Great State of Minnesota in 2020! #TrumpMinneapolis #KAG2020 pic.twitter.com/c3FQnrPJWr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2019

“I gotta tell you,” Trump said. “Isn’t it much better when I go off script? Isn’t that better? So much better.”

The rally had many of the traditional hallmarks of a Trump event, with a speech about the border wall between Mexico and the U.S. and remarks about how large his crowd size was, claiming that he was poised to win the state in 2020. Trump’s son, Eric Trump, led the crowd in a “lock him up” chant aimed at Biden, similar to the “lock her up” chants targeting Hillary Clinton.