Emily Ratajkowski Is A Major Boss Babe In Chic Blazer While Walking Her Puppy

Emily Ratajkowski may prefer minimal clothing when given the chance, but she knows how to dress for fall like a fashion pro.

The model looked like an absolute boss babe in her latest Instagram update that showed her taking her adorable dog for a walk in style. At this point, her pup Colombo is already a renowned celebrity in his own right. He is constantly being featured on the brunette beauty’s social media pages. Still, fans don’t seem to get enough of this duo.

In the new snap, Emrata dressed up in more formal attire than usual. She paired a white turtleneck top with straight-legged jeans and a chic gray oversized blazer. The jacket instantly added personality to an otherwise subtle look as that element pulled everything together. She rolled the overcoat’s sleeves up a bit, and she added an extra touch of classiness by rocking a pair of brown boots with stiletto heels.

As usual, the Gone Girl actress wore her long dark locks down in her signature messy style that includes a center part. She also rocked her usual pair of silver hoop earrings, and sported subtle makeup in earthy shades — including a gorgeous nude-colored lipstick shade on her famous lips — as she completed her ready-for-business look.

Emily was pictured standing next to a New York City street as she held onto Colombo’s leash. Her cute four-legged pal looked very attentive as he observed the daily bustling dynamic of the Big Apple. The Inamorata Woman founder opted to not use a purse but rather carried her phone and her black sunglasses in her hand.

Many of her more than 24 million Instagram followers clearly loved the new photographic update, as the snap racked up nearly 400,000 likes and almost 1,000 comments in just over two hours. Several fans also took to the comment section to shower both her and Colombo with love — something that both of them are already well used to.

When she wondered how many pictures depicting her and her furry pal were too many, her fans were quick to respond, stating “not enough!”

Loading...

“Never too many. we need more,” said one person while someone else agreed, “As many as you like.”

Another online user wrote, “GIRL you’re exquisite,” while one person poised a very important question: “how can you stand so gracefully on a grate with STILETTOS? Ugh, god is really a woman.”

Emily and Colombo made headlines on Thursday when the model posted a pic of the two of them in the studio while taking a break from a shoot for her popular swimwear brand.