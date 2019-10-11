Emily Ratajkowski Is A Major Boss Babe In Chic Blazer While Walking Her Puppy

Emily Ratajkowski may prefer minimal clothing when given the chance, but she sure knows how to dress up for fall like a fashion pro.

The model looked like an absolute boss babe in her latest Instagram update, which showed her taking her adorable dog for a walk in style. At this point, Colombo the pup is already a renowned celebrity on his own right, as he is constantly being featured on the brunette beauty’s social media pages. Still, fans don’t seem to get enough of this duo!

In the new snap, Emrata dressed up in more formal attire that saw her pairing a white turtleneck top with some straight-legged jeans and a chic gray oversized blazer. The jacket instantly added personality to an otherwise subtle look, pulling everything off together. She rolled its sleeves up a little bit, and added an extra touch of classiness by rocking a pair of brown boots with stiletto heels.

As per usual, the Gone Girl actress wore her long dark locks down in her signature messy style with a center part. She also rocked her usual pair of silver hoop earrings, and sported some subtle makeup in earthy shades — including a gorgeous nude-colored lipstick shade on her famous lips — as she completed her ready-for-business look.

Emily was pictured standing in the streets of New York City as she held onto Colombo’s leash. Her cute four-legged pal looked very attentive as he observed the daily bustling dynamic of the Big Apple. The Inamorata Woman founder opted out of a purse but carried her phone and her black sunglasses in her hand nevertheless.

Many of her over 24 million Instagram followers clearly loved the new photographic update, as the snap racked up nearly 400,000 likes and almost 1,000 comments in just over two hours. Several fans also took to the comment section to shower both her and Colombo with love — something that both of them are already well used to.

Loading...

When she wondered how many pictures of her and her furry pal were too many, her fans were quick to respond: “not enough!” One person said, “Never too many. we need more,” while someone else agreed, “As many as you like.”

Another online user wrote, “GIRL you’re exquisite,” while one person poised a very important question: “how can you stand so gracefully on a grate with STILETTOS? Ugh, god is really a woman.”

Emily and Colombo made headlines just the day before, when she posted a pic of the two of them on the studio taking a break from shooting for her popular swimwear brand.