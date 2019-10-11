Harry Styles Drops Shirtless & Racy Music Video For New Single ‘Lights Up’

Singer and former One Direction star Harry Styles just dropped a steamy new music video for his newest single, “Lights Up.” This song is his first new music since releasing his self-titled solo album over two years ago.

The video, which dropped at midnight on October 11, shows a shirtless Harry dancing amongst his peers, showing a sexy and more emotional side of the singer. The short film shows Harry dancing while sweaty and shirtless in a crowd, riding on the back of a motorcycle, and images of him nearly drowning in a pool.

The racy video also features Harry swarmed by a cluster of skin-baring dancers, both men and women, who seductively rub against him while he repeats the line, “Do you know who you are?” a dramatic and stark difference from his days as a boy band star telling preteens “That’s what makes you beautiful” alongside One Direction members Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan.

In August of this year, Harry gave an extensive interview to Rolling Stone where he revealed that he was working on new music and gave some insight into the creative process for his sophomore solo release, which he recorded at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu.

He revealed to Rolling Stone that he experimented quite a bit with new music styles, new songwriting ideas, and plenty of hallucinogenic drugs while recording.

“We’d do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney’s Ram in the sunshine,” he says. “We’d just turn the speakers into the yard. This is where I was standing when we were doing mushrooms and I bit off the tip of my tongue. So I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth. So many fond memories, this place.”

He continued his comments regarding the recording process by remarking, “We were here for six weeks in Malibu, without going into the city. People would bring their dogs and kids. We’d take a break to play cornhole tournaments. Family values!”

Harry also quipped that the title of his new album should be “Mushrooms and Blood,” after his wild studio experiences.

The Inquisitr reported that Harry recently broke his social media silence with one word, tweeting the word “do” on October 5. His Instagram had not been updated since 2018 and he has not tweeted anything since May of this year, so the puzzling update was welcomed by fans, even if they didn’t understand the tweet’s meaning.

The singer has launched a new website tied to his latest release with the title of “do you know who you are,” where fans can type in their name and a sweet message from Harry will pop up.