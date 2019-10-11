Christina Aguilera Goes Natural For Latest Magazine Cover

Christina Aguilera has graced the cover of The Sunday Times’s magazine, Style, and has gone for a stripped back, natural look.

Aguilera, who has reinvented herself numerous times, poses with little makeup on her face for the cover, apart from her lips, which are filled with pink lip gloss. She is sporting her blond hair up, scraped off her face and has chosen to accessorize herself with small stud earrings.

The up-close shot sees the “Can’t Hold Us Down” icon in a baby pink long-sleeved roll neck jumper. Aguilera looks very fresh and youthful.

The magazine’s Instagram account shared the photo to their page and has received a very positive reaction.

“Cannot wait to read the interview,” one user wrote.

“She looks so pretty in pink,” another shared.

“Is this @xtina’s daughter?” a third mentioned.

“She’s perfect,” a fourth fan insisted.

“Queen of everything,” a fifth account commented.

The magazine will be out this Sunday in a copy of The Sunday Times newspaper in the U.K.

Next month, Aguilera will play a run of shows across the U.K. and Ireland as part of her “The X” tour. It will be her first set of shows in the countries since her “Back To Basics” tour 13 years ago, as The Inquisitr revealed. She will visit Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, London, and Dublin.

The tour kicked off earlier this year in other European cities in July.

Aside from “The X” tour, she is also performing in her own Las Vegas residency, “The Xperience” at the Zappos Theater. The show kicked off in May and has enjoyed two legs so far.

The “Fall In Line” songstress recently announced that she has extended her residency until next year and will also perform a special New Year’s Eve concert.

Loading...

Last weekend, Aguilera attended the movie premiere for The Addams Family with her children and boyfriend Matthew Rutler, per The Inquisitr. The “Genie in a Bottle” chart-topper wore a low-cut long black gown and sported a full fringe.

Aguilera is a part of the soundtrack and released the song “Haunted Heart” for the film.

In August, she celebrated 20 years of her debut self-titled album being released.

20 years later, she still has a strong and loyal following. On Spotify, she currently has more than 14.6 million monthly listeners, proving to still be a relevant act today. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is “Say Something.”

To stay up to date with Christina Aguilera, follow her Instagram account, which has more than 6.3 million followers.