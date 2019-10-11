Kourtney Kardashian Responds After Being Accused Of Letting Her Kids Skip School

Kourtney's hitting back after being accused of taking her kids out of school for a trip to Finland.

Kourtney Kardashian is hitting back after being accused of letting her children ditch school to take a trip to Finland. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star responded to a troll who accused her of not putting her children’s education first on Instagram this week after she shared several snaps of her kids enjoying the snow in Europe.

The sweet pics showed Kourtney and her brood, 9-year-old Mason, 7-year-old Penelope, and 4-year-old Reign, playing around in the snow during their ski trip. The family also did some ice fishing.

But while they appeared to be having a pretty great time during their cold getaway, not everyone was so happy to see the youngsters in the great outdoors and not in the classroom.

As reported by Cosmopolitan, one Instagram user slammed the reality star and sister to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner by accusing her of taking her children out of school to take the vacation.

“Don’t your kids go to school,” the fan asked the star in the comments section of the October 7 upload, adding a confused face emoji to the post. “Their education is so important more than these trips.”

A fan then defended Kourtney in the comments, replying to the hater by pointing out that the trip was actually taken when the kids were already out of school for spring break.

Kourtney then chimed in by denying they missed anytime in the classroom, responding, “Exactly, it was spring break, but traveling can be educational too.”

The Poosh founder’s not exactly a stranger when it comes to clapping back at misinformed fans on social media.

It was just last month that the reality star hit back on Instagram after a number of fans accused the star of lying in photos she posted of herself that showed her reading a book.

Several Instagram users claimed that Kourtney was only pretending to be a book lover in the photo that showed her reading in a bathtub, though she made it clear that she’s an avid book fan by revealing she was actually reading Jane Austin’s Emma.

Kourtney then added, in response to another comment, “I try to read every night.”

Though they didn’t appear in the photos that caused some controversy, Kourtney’s former boyfriend Scott Disick, the father to her three children, and his girlfriend Sofia Richie joined the family on their Finland trip.

Their experience was all documented by E! cameras for the latest episode of Season 17 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Cosmopolitan reported that things appeared to be pretty awkward for the blended family on the trip, as the adults got into a disagreement in a hot tub.