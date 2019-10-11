Ex-Soldier Kindly Myers Kneels In Tight Floral Bikini: ‘The Way I See It, It’s Still A Hot Girl Summer’

Kindly Myers is out to prove that it’s still a “Hot Girl Summer.” The ex-soldier, model, and social media sensation has been hinting that she isn’t done with the summer vibes. The star recently posted an Instagram photo with a caption saying that she wished she could go to the beach. It doesn’t matter what time of year it is, though, this bombshell will still drive her fans absolutely nuts.

Today didn’t see Kindly rolling down her swimsuit, but it didn’t deprive fans of the blonde’s incredible body.

Kindly’s photo today appeared to be from a shoot that’s already generated an image. The star was seen rocking a tight and floral-print bikini worn last month, as The Inquisitr reported, although the photo posted today didn’t see Kindly full-frontal. Rather, the famous blonde was seen in a mostly profile position as she knelt in the pool water with her legs spread. A turned head made sure there was plenty of eye contact as Kindly showcased her curves.

Eyes may well have been on the beautiful model in the photo, but the caption today seemed to really nail it. Kindly had used a popular culture reference to refer to the fall season — and the prior one — with her words giving a nod to the immensely popular track from rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Megan’s song title seems to have become a phrase virtually overnight. Celebrities such as Miley Cyrus have referenced the catchy title on their social media, although the general public seems to have embraced the phrase as much as the A-listers. The lyrics are pretty racy, but fans would likely agree that they’re catchy.

“Real a** n*gga, give a f*ck ’bout a b*tch, It is what it is, this some five star d*ck, She a big ol’ freak, it’s a must that I hit It’s a Hot Girl Summer, so you know she got it lit, Real *ss b*tch, know she got it lit, Hot Girl Summer so you know she got it lit, yeah Real a** b*tch, know she got it lit Hot Girl Summer so you know she got it lit, yeah, yeah (ayy, yo)”

For Kindly’s fans today, the photo seemed to be a winner.

“Gorgeous,” one fan wrote.

“You’re a HOTTIE” was another comment.

“Bless You You’re an All Year Hott Gurl” seemed to see one fan loving Kindly no matter the time of year.

Kindly has 1.7 million Instagram followers.