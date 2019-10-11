Kaley Cuoco Goes Makeup-Free & Flaunts Toned Arms In Black Tank & Tight Pants During Sweaty Yoga Session

Kaley Cuoco was totally in Zen mode earlier today.

As those who follow The Big Bang Theory actress on social media know, Kaley loves to keep her 5.6 million-plus fans in the know. The actress regularly shares a wide-variety of photos and videos on her popular feed as well as on her Instagram stories. Cuoco loves sharing photos of her beloved pets, behind-the-scenes sneak peeks of projects, and of course, workout photos and videos. Earlier today, the blond beauty took to her Instagram stories to share a photo from a sweat session.

In the shot, Kaley appears in a yoga studio and looks like she just got done with an intense workout. The 33-year-old closes her eyes in the photo, going totally makeup-free while wearing her long, blond locks up in a high ponytail. The actress crosses her legs in the image, resting her hands on her knees while she holds up her cellphone to snap a selfie in the mirror.

Cuoco puts her amazing body on display for her fans while she rocks a tight-fitting black tank top that showcases her incredibly toned arms. She pairs the look with a pair of tight, black yoga pants and goes barefoot since she’s in a yoga studio. In the shot, she includes a green graphic that says “DO IT,” as well as another caption.

“Wherever I am on Earth, I find my yoga studio,” she captioned the shot.

In recent weeks, The Inquisitr shared that Cuoco has been sharing a number of makeup-free posts for her fans while she lets her natural beauty shine through. In another photo that was shared for her legion of followers, Cuoco posted a beautiful black-and-white shot. In the sweet image, the actress stood with her husband, Karl Cook, and one of the couple’s beloved dogs. The beauty was all smiles for the photo opportunity as she went makeup-free and wore her long locks slicked back in a ponytail with a black baseball cap on top.

Kaley completed her ensemble with a plain gray T-shirt and a pair of white riding pants and black boots. In the middle of herself and her hubby was one of their dogs, who turns his head to the side and looks like he is about to give his owner a smooch on the cheek. The post has earned the actress a ton of attention from her loyal fans with over 103,000 likes in addition to 300-plus comments.

