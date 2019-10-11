Nick Cannon Further Explains Why He Would Be Willing To Marry Mariah Carey Again

Nick Cannon took an opportunity to further explain why he would tie the knot with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Cannon shared on T.I.’s podcast ExpediTIously with Tip T.I. Harris that, if he were to get married again, it would be to Carey, whom he divorced in 2016. According to Hollywood Life, Cannon addressed the comments again on Friday, October 11. The Masked Singer host shared that he didn’t make his comments as clear as he thought and that his fans misinterpreted what he actually meant when he said he would try again with Carey.

“Honestly, I said I would probably never get married again because I’m still working on myself and trying to become a better man. That’s what I said,” Nick explained. “But if I had to, I already know what that’s like; I would go back home first before I had to do it again.”

Cannon also explained that he values his current relationship with Carey the most. While they have been divorced for several years, Cannon has said that the two have a positive co-parenting relationship. He said that he’d rather continue to work on their current dynamic than to confuse things by them getting back together.

“You know Mariah, she’s fine and happy,” he continued. “We have an amazing co-parenting relationship [and] our kids are so happy. It’s calm waters — let’s just keep it that way. Keep it calm.”

Cannon and Carey married in 2008 and had twins Moroccan and Monroe in 2011. Cannon filed for divorce from Carey after seven years of marriage, though neither exes has said why. Cannon has said, though, that infidelity had nothing to do with the couple ending their marriage. He also shared that he gave the marriage “his all” before going through a divorce.

Since ending their relationship, both parties have moved on and are seemingly focused on other things. Cannon said that, at the moment, he can’t see himself committing to one woman and is currently taking time to focus on himself. The television personality has been previously linked to high-profile names, including Chili and Kim Kardashian. He has also fathered another child with Brittany Bell.

Carey has been getting back in the dating groove as well. The “Obsessed” singer was engaged in 2016 to billionaire James Packer, but the couple decided not to go through with their engagement. Carey is now reportedly dating creative director and choreographer Bryan Tanaka as of 2018.