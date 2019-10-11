Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Has ‘Best Date Night Ever’ With Fiancé Tim Tebow As They Hit Broadway

The South African model stepped out with her man in the Big Apple.

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters had a date night with her man, and she’s really singing its praises. The stunning South African model, 33, posted to Instagram to show fans what she did on a recent night out with fiancé Tim Tebow in New York City.

In the photo, Demi-Leigh held up a playbill as the two sat in a New York City theater for a performance of Hamilton. The gorgeous Miss Universe 2017, who was wearing a tan blazer and had her hair pulled back, described the Broadway musical as the “best date night ever.”

Fans posted to the comments section of the post to remark on the beautiful couple and their Broadway date night.

“Broadway dates are the BEST dates,” wrote one fan.

“My favorite couple!!!” another wrote.

“Made for each other!” a third fan added.

Demi-Leigh’s post comes on the same day that her famous fiancé posted that he is “thankful” for her. In the caption of a photo of the two of them snuggled up while standing under an umbrella in the Big Apple, the 32-year-old Heisman Trophy winner wrote that being with his future wife makes even the “crazy” days seem more special.

While Demi-Leigh and Tim have been keeping busy doing errands and going to musicals, they still have not confirmed their wedding date. The lovebirds announced their engagement in January, but so far there is no word on when or where their nuptials will take place.

Tim previously told People he and Demi-Leigh were considering a destination wedding but hadn’t decided where it would be.

“We haven’t even figured out what continent we’re getting married on. Sometimes, having a lot of choices isn’t necessarily a good thing,” the former NFL quarterback said.

When asked about the wedding planning, he admitted that the details for their big day are really more of his fiancée’s area of expertise. In June, Tim told USA Today the wedding planning was coming along and he confirmed that Demi-Leigh is a bride who knows what she wants.

“You can see it coming to fruition,” he said. “We’re really looking forward to it. It’s not going to be too long from now. It’s going to be cool. [Demi-Ligh] has ideas and ways to make it really pretty and she’s so excited about it. She’s very good at knowing what she wants in certain areas.”

Fans of the couple can keep up on their wedding news by following both stars on their Instagrams.