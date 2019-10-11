‘Canadian Kim Kardashian’ Kami Osman Flaunts Insanely Tiny Waist In Nude Corset And Baggy Jeans

Kami Osman, a Canadian singer-songwriter known for her striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian, is flaunting an extremely tiny waist in her latest Instagram photo.

In the snap, Kami is rocking a nude-colored corset under a pair of baggy blue jeans and it’s causing a stir among her followers. She paired the look with some sparkly heels and a chain belt.

“Wowza,” one fan wrote.

“So beautiful,” another added.

“So cute,” a third gushed.

There was one fan, however, who had something negative to add to the conversation and it had nothing to do with Kami’s outfit. In the comment, they seemed to accuse her overdoing cosmetic procedures on her face.

“Girl! WHATEVER you’re doing to your face needs to STOP! It’s starting to look scary????” they wrote.

As The Inquisitr reported, Kami has previously addressed rumors that her resemblance to Kim was achieved thanks to plastic surgery.

“I didn’t do anything invasive or on purpose to be like her,” she said in an interview with People.

She also credited their similar backgrounds as a potential reason for why they look alike. Kami is Azeri, an ethnic group that originates in a region that shares a border with Armenia, which is where Kim’s father was from.

“Most girls in my country have the same look,” she added.

She’s hardly the only Kim Kardashian lookalike out there. Model Claudia Sampedro has been called the “Cuban Kim Kardashian” and Instagram bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko has been called Russia’s answer to the hugely famous reality TV star. Anastasiya’s comparisons to Kim are due to her voluptuous curves only, as her facial features do not resemble Kim’s at all.

Kami is special, however, as she is the only doppelganger to have made it onto an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kami and Kim’s meeting was orchestrated by the SKIMS founder’s best friend, Jonathan Cheeban, who claimed that he had chosen to hang out with her lookalike because Kim had been neglecting their friendship.

“This is super awkward,” Kim said on the show. “The fact that Jonathan would take it to this level is so bizarre to me. Jonathan’s trying to rub this in my face and make me feel some type of way, but I don’t.”

Kim eventually took a selfie with her lookalike. In the photo, they made the same facial expression which only heightened the resemblance between the two. She tweeted it to her fans and many expressed that they were having difficulty telling who was Kami and who was Kim.

