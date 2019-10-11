Bombshell Kelly Gale Sizzles In Minuscule, Shimmering Lingerie For Sexy New Selfie

Kelly Gale has been relatively quiet on social media lately, but her latest Instagram upload has her fans completely forgetting that she was ever gone.

On Friday, October 11, the Swedish bombshell took to her Instagram account for the first time in five days to share a sizzling new snap that was an instant hit with her 1.1 million followers. The photo appeared to capture the 24-year-old on the set of another photo shoot, though there was no information regarding what, exactly, the event was for. Kelly’s fans, however, hardly seemed bothered by the lack of information given in the upload, as they were instead captivated by her eye-popping, NSFW display that brought some serious heat to her feed.

Kelly sent pulses racing in the sexy selfie that saw her leaving very little to the imagination in a minuscule set of lingerie. The bold, copper color and shimmer of the fabric was enough itself to turn heads, though the Victoria’s Secret model’s incredible figure may have already done the job. Her look consisted of an itty-bitty bralette with a plunging neckline that appeared hardly enough to contain her assets. Far more than an eyeful of cleavage was left well within sight in the jaw-dropping display, accentuated by a set of delicate rings that fell right below her bosom and held the cups of the bra together.

The matching panties of the set certainly upped the ante of Kelly’s skin-baring look, and did nothing but favors for her famous curves. The garment covered only what was necessary as the stunner posed for the shot, leaving her long, toned legs completely exposed, while also offering a teasing glimpse at her curvy booty. Its waistband sat low on her hips, highlighting her slender frame and sculpted abs — a result of her dedicated fitness regimen that she often shares with her Instagram followers.

The model added a white robe to her look for an extra layer, though the coverage it provided was minimal thanks to her decision to wear it completely open. Kelly’s dark hair was worn down in loose waves, clipped back to keep it from falling in front of her face. She also sported a gorgeous minimal makeup look that included a pink lip, contoured cheek, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features shine.

It wasn’t long before fans of the supermodel began showering her new upload with love. At the time of this writing, the post had already racked up over 6,000 likes after just 25 minutes of having been posted, and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens of compliments for her jaw-dropping display have rolled in, as well.

“Unbelievable,” one person wrote.

Another said that Kelly was “a rare beauty.”

Others had trouble finding words to express their admiration for the babe’s steamy new upload, and instead opted for using flame and heart-eyed emoji to express their love.

Though Kelly has been posting less to social media lately, her uploads always send temperatures soaring on her feed. One recent addition to her page certainly did just that, as it saw the model sporting nothing more than a cheeky, neon orange bikini that left her peachy derriere completely exposed, driving her fans absolutely wild.