Bebe Rexha Wows Followers In Skintight Leather Dress & Snake-Print Boots

Bebe Rexha recently shared a gorgeous snapshot of herself during her time in Las Vegas.

The “Last Hurrah” songstress wore a skintight black leather dress and paired it with red snake-print boots. The garment covered her legs completely but showed off her shoulders. The blond beauty sported her hair down and accessorized herself with hoop earrings.

She rocked an over-the-shoulder pose and stared directly at the camera lens with a strong expression. Bebe is known for her fashion looks and didn’t disappoint her fans with this one.

In the space of half an hour, the post racked up more than 62,000 likes and received over 480 comments, proving to be a hit with her followers.

“Gorgeous as always,” one user wrote adding multiple heart emoji.

“You look beautiful in that dress!!” another follower shared.

“You look better than ever!” a third user mentioned.

“Absolutely love this outfit!!!” a fourth fan remarked, adding multiple flame emoji.

“OMG YOU LOOK AMAZING,” a fifth follower commented passionately in capital letters.

Bebe appeared to have a lot of dark eye makeup on her in this shot, but the “Meant to Be” hitmaker has proven to be a natural beauty, too. The Inquisitr previously reported a shot of her in bed, makeup-free, which showed off her freckles. To date, the post has racked up more than 400,000 likes and over 3,100 comments.

In other news, Bebe met her celebrity crush, Angelina Jolie, at the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil premiere in Los Angeles, California. The duo posed for a photo together, which Bebe posted to her socials.

In September, Bebe released a song for the movie, titled “You Can’t Stop The Girl.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she explained that Jolie has always been one of her inspirations.

“She’s just always inspired me. She’s kinda always been that bad a** chick [and] I feel like this role is perfect for her,” the “I Can’t Stop Drinking About You” chart-topper stated.

On Spotify, she currently has more than 30.8 million monthly listeners who play her music around the globe. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is her collaboration with The Chainsmokers, “Call You Mine.” The single won her an MTV Video Music Award for Best Dance.

Bebe is currently opening up for the Jonas Brothers on their “Happiness Begins” tour across North America. Her next show will be in Vancouver, British Columbia, tonight at the Rogers Arena.

